Project Community Connect makes its return
(ABC 6 News) – After a two-year absence project community connect was at John Marshall High School Friday. Project Community Connect is an event that’s designed to help out the homeless or people struggling to make ends meet with services and resources to get them back on their feet.
The Landing MN prepares for cold week
(ABC 6 News) – Temperatures are expected to drop this week and while it may just be typical winter weather for some, for those experiencing homelessness, it can be a life-threatening situation. The Landing MN, a Rochester non-profit that assists those experiencing homelessness, is preparing for the cold week.
RPD: level 3 predatory offender released to Rochester area
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that a level 3 predatory offender has been released in the city. Terry Carlton Ross, 45, has registered as a homeless individual living in Rochester. Ross has a history of sexual contact with teenaged girls, including use of force, according to...
Temperatures in the negatives this week
(ABC 6 News) – With the temperatures expected to be in the negatives this week, people in the area are getting ready for the cold days ahead. The last couple of weeks has been abnormally warm for January. The temperatures have remained above zero for the last 32 days until Saturday night.
7 guns, thousands of ammo rounds stolen from Oronoco residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday to a residence in the 12,000 block of Oak Lodge Lane NE, Oronoco, to investigate the burglary of 7 firearms and around 2,600 rounds of ammunition. According to Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO, an Oronoco resident...
Rage room offers creative way to make a mess
(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for something fun to do to get out of the cold while also relieving some built-up stress. There’s a new business in Rochester you might want to see. The Mess Hall in Rochester is a rage room designed for a...
Taking The Plunge This Weekend
It is back! Plunging For Pink returns a part of Paint the Town Pink in Austin this weekend. We have early-day snow expected for Saturday, wrapping up by plunge time at 2 PM. Clouds will limit our high temps to the single digits, maybe 10° if we are lucky! Easy on the roads Saturday, mainly early in the day, as they will be snow-covered & a little slick. Temps really go down for Sunday & beyond, as the bitter cold moves back in. Get ready for sub-zero mornings & highs near 0° for all of us, for all of next week!
Man injured in a snowmobile accident
A 30-year-old man was riding a snowmobile with a group on Friday when he lost control and was thrown from his snowmobile. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, his condition is unknown at this time, but authorities believe his injuries were not life-threatening. There were no signs of...
International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Honoring victims all year long
(ABC 6 News) – During the Holocaust, more than six million Jewish people were killed. Around the world, people are honoring the lives lost with International Holocaust Remembrance Day. At B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester, there is no specific service for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. But, the remembrance continues...
Century and Lourdes Boys, Dodge County Girls can’t capture wins on Hockey Day Minnesota
All three teams fell in action across Rochester and Duluth. (ABC 6 News) — Recap of Hockey Day Minnesota involving Century, Dodge County and Lourdes on January 28.
Teen in hospital after car crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Teen was sent to the hospital after a car crash late last night. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 52 in Rochester. they say the 16-year-old crashed her car into the median near 12 St SW. She was...
