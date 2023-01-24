It is back! Plunging For Pink returns a part of Paint the Town Pink in Austin this weekend. We have early-day snow expected for Saturday, wrapping up by plunge time at 2 PM. Clouds will limit our high temps to the single digits, maybe 10° if we are lucky! Easy on the roads Saturday, mainly early in the day, as they will be snow-covered & a little slick. Temps really go down for Sunday & beyond, as the bitter cold moves back in. Get ready for sub-zero mornings & highs near 0° for all of us, for all of next week!

AUSTIN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO