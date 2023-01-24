Read full article on original website
Area basketball teams pick up Thursday wins
The girls and boys basketball teams for Pike County High School, Pike Liberal Arts School, Goshen High School and Zion Chapel High School were all in action on Jan. 26. The Pike County girls saw their overall record improve to 16-8 on the season with a 56-41 win over Cottonwood at home. PCHS held Cottonwood to less than 10 points in three of the four quarters. Taniyah Green led the Lady Dawgs with 23 points, while Ivy White added 13 points and Amity White scored nine points.
Top 10 Clash: CHHS downs Dothan
On Friday night, Class 5A’s No. 7-ranked Charles Henderson Trojans (17-5) downed Class 7A’s No. 8-ranked Dothan Wolves (20-4) by a score of 70-60 at home. The win avenges Charles Henderson’s Nov. 29 loss to the Wolves and marks the Trojans’ eighth straight win and 14th win in the last 15 games. It’s also the third win over a Top 10 team in the past three weeks for the Trojans. After Dothan scored the first bucket of the game, the Trojans went on a 6-0 run and never looked back. Charles Henderson led 15-8 going into the second quarter and swelled the lead to 30-16 at halftime, holding Dothan to just eight points in each of the first two quarters.
Covenant Christian School scores high on SAT-10
According to a release from the school, Troy’s Covenant Christian School students earned high scores on the most recent achievement test. The achievement scores show that students in each grade level perform on or above grade level in reading. The private school in Troy – which was founded in 1983 – teaches children in Pre-K through sixth grade. Each student in second through sixth grade took the achievement test.
PC 4-H peanut butter & jelly drive underway
Pike County 4-H is kicking off its Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive for 2023, and will be accepting donations through the end of February. “Once all donations have been received, we will deliver the donations to our local food banks,” said Hillary Peoples, 4-H Regional Extension agent in Pike County. “This is a donation drive that Pike County 4-H has been involved in for many years. We hope to exceed previous years’ donations and serve those who are in need.”
Brundidge purchases 110 acres at $200,000+
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, January 17, the Brundidge City Council approved the purchase of 110 acres of property located between S.A. Graham Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard at the price of $212,550.00. The property is known locally as the Haisten property. Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said the purchased property...
