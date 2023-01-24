Read full article on original website
Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids
The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. Lowndes County Bird Supper returns to help bridge the gap between the community and state leaders. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST. The Bird Supper is a great way to bridge the gap between state...
Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955. But many know him as...
Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
Downtown Cairo sees job, business growth
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Cairo is growing. Four new businesses have opened up since November 2022. That means more than 23 new jobs. Ansley Lacy started the Mainstreet Marketing Director job in November 2022. “I took the job because I noticed the momentum and it’s just been growing ever...
Colquitt Regional Medical Center offering free car seat checks for kids to avoid injuries
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is putting on a free car seat check-in event to prevent injuries in the county. Correct seat, correct installation and correct use every time. If you follow these simple steps, it will help save your child’s life. “So, Colquitt Regional joined...
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
Pelham march calls for an end to gun violence
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - More and more people are losing their lives to gun violence. That has warranted more community groups to take action against the growing violence. Thomasville advocates partnered with Pelham residents to help organize a march on Saturday morning. The march was organized in response to a double homicide that happened on Jan. 10.
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer came in to assist. The...
‘Prolific’ meth trafficker 1 of 6 arrested in Worth Co. drug bust
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Six suspects, including a “prolific” meth trafficker, have been arrested as part of a drug operation in Worth County, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). Here is who was arrested:. Justin Vinson, 40, charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Angela...
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after killing a person as a result of a Wednesday high-speed chase, according to the Georgia State Patrol Thomasville post. Colin Anthony Terrell, 31, of Moultrie, has been charged with vehicular homicide as well as other traffic violations. Georgia State Patrol...
Airplane equipment stolen from Douglas airport, suspect wanted
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently looking for a suspect(s) wanted for stealing airplane equipment from the Douglas airport. The incident happened on Jan. 15 at the Douglas Municipal Gene Chambers Airport when a suspect got out of a vehicle and walked to a hangar where planes were being stored, according to DPD.
