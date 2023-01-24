Read full article on original website
There’s Only One Wahlburgers Left in Michigan and It’s in Grand Rapids
Michigan's last remaining Walhburgers restaurant is in Grand Rapids. I remember being so pumped to learn that downtown GR would be getting its own burger joint started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg!. That said, I still have not seen one Wahlberg on the...
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan
Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 27-29, 2023
This weekend is brought to you by the letter "B"! We have Bulls, Bricks, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Bunnies, Brides, Blooms, Building at Blandford, Beer and Brews, and Bands! So much to do this weekend around West Michigan. Runs Through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand...
Do You Have One Of The 3 Most Common Last Names in Michigan?
No matter which route our families took to get here, somehow we all wound up in the Great Lakes State. For me personally, I know my mom's side of the family came over from Ireland and landed in the Guelph, Canada area, eventually crossing the border into the United States via Detroit and making their way to West Michigan.
Happy Birthday Michigan! Did You Know Michigan Has Its Own Pledge of Allegiance?
Today, the Great Lakes State, or if you prefer, the Mitten State turns 186 today. The state of Michigan joined the union on January 26th, 1837, becoming the 26th state. While we celebrate our great state, I wonder if you know these fun facts about the 26th state of the United States of America.
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
5 Affirmations For Michiganders Shoveling Snow for the 100th Time
The snow has the potential to be breathtakingly beautiful. From inside. In the heat. When you're not staring at a full driveway that needs shoveling. As you're trying to motivate yourself to leave the comfort of your cozy living room to face the task ahead of you, you might need some help.
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
10 Adorable A-Frames to Stay at This Winter in Michigan [GALLERY]
When it comes to taking a vacation, Michigan has many places you can go. However, if you want to stay somewhere unique and uncommon, you may want to consider one of these adorable A-frame homes. Michigan A-Frame Homes For Rent on Airbnb. It's not something you see every day. So...
Enjoying The Internet? You Have This Michigan Native To Thank
For some younger people, it feels like the internet has been around forever. I'm a millennial, and while I remember the "pre-internet" days, I've spent most of my life connected to the world around me. At first it was AOL dial up, but now I've got high speed fiber pumping the world into my home faster than the speed of light.
These 10 Rejected Michigan License Plates Are Hilarious
When I was growing up in Howell I couldn't wait to turn 16 and drive my Ford Mustang convertible to school instead of taking the bus. At the time I was really big into DJ-ing with my turntables and I was really interested in getting into radio. I wanted to...
Lake Superior’s 80-Mile “Shipwreck Coast” Ends at Whitefish Point, Michigan
Did I ever tell you about the time my dad took me fishin’ up at Whitefish Point?. It’s true – my dad and I went fishing at Whitefish Point. It’s true, I did see a lot of fish in the water. What isn't true was catching...
Forget Chicago: One of America’s Deadliest Cities Is Located In Michigan
You've seen it on the news, and possibly seen it a little closer to home than you'd like to imagine. But, violence of all types in America is currently on the rise. Many people hold stereotypes of the of cities they feel are "dangerous", but unfortunately (and sometimes fortunately) over time those statistics change as the population and economy changes in different parts of our country.
10 Care Tips to Make Your Car Last Through Michigan’s Winter
While Michigan's winters have been a bit warmer than usual, that doesn't mean the temps are any less brutal on our vehicles. Whether you're driving a brand-new car or an older one, here are some car care tips to make sure your vehicle survives Michigan's winter months. Last, but certainly...
Is It Illegal to Run a Yellow Traffic Light in Michigan?
Let's face it, we're all really busy. We burn the candle at both ends and rarely have time to sleep. We're on the go and sometimes that means that we blow thru yellow signals at stoplights. A lot of people think that if it's yellow that you can push that...
Ohio Family Lucky To Be Alive After iPhone Bursts Into Flames
One of my biggest fears is to have my house catch on fire. Besides dealing with the hurt of losing my personal belongings and all the things that have sentimental value to my family, I also worry my wife Lindsey and I wouldn't be home at that time and our dogs Benny and Paddy couldn't make it out. Or that they would run and hide when the smoke detector goes off.
Michigan Woman Shocked After Finding ‘Death Threat’ In Her SHEIN Order
A lot of us are guilty of spending hours and hours scrolling one of the US' top fast fashion websites, Shein. You may even have several items from the asian website in your closet right now as you read this. But, what if you opened your latest package from the...
Here Are Some Michigan Themed Valentines To Give Your Loved One
There was a simpler time when we were kids when the only things we had to worry about getting our moms or fellow classmates for Valentine's Day were paper valentine cards and candy, that was it. Now there's a commercialized sense of needing to spend tons of money on a bunch of crap nobody needs to fill the void of love we feel for the world we live in. Whoa, where did I go there? I'm not sure myself but back to the point...Valentine's Day!
Watch Out For Slippery Roads – Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Tomorrow
Wintry weather is returning to West Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan 5a.m. through 10p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are predicted for Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, and Van Buren counties. According...
