ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan

Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Do You Have One Of The 3 Most Common Last Names in Michigan?

No matter which route our families took to get here, somehow we all wound up in the Great Lakes State. For me personally, I know my mom's side of the family came over from Ireland and landed in the Guelph, Canada area, eventually crossing the border into the United States via Detroit and making their way to West Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Enjoying The Internet? You Have This Michigan Native To Thank

For some younger people, it feels like the internet has been around forever. I'm a millennial, and while I remember the "pre-internet" days, I've spent most of my life connected to the world around me. At first it was AOL dial up, but now I've got high speed fiber pumping the world into my home faster than the speed of light.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Forget Chicago: One of America’s Deadliest Cities Is Located In Michigan

You've seen it on the news, and possibly seen it a little closer to home than you'd like to imagine. But, violence of all types in America is currently on the rise. Many people hold stereotypes of the of cities they feel are "dangerous", but unfortunately (and sometimes fortunately) over time those statistics change as the population and economy changes in different parts of our country.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Ohio Family Lucky To Be Alive After iPhone Bursts Into Flames

One of my biggest fears is to have my house catch on fire. Besides dealing with the hurt of losing my personal belongings and all the things that have sentimental value to my family, I also worry my wife Lindsey and I wouldn't be home at that time and our dogs Benny and Paddy couldn't make it out. Or that they would run and hide when the smoke detector goes off.
OHIO STATE
98.7 WFGR

Here Are Some Michigan Themed Valentines To Give Your Loved One

There was a simpler time when we were kids when the only things we had to worry about getting our moms or fellow classmates for Valentine's Day were paper valentine cards and candy, that was it. Now there's a commercialized sense of needing to spend tons of money on a bunch of crap nobody needs to fill the void of love we feel for the world we live in. Whoa, where did I go there? I'm not sure myself but back to the point...Valentine's Day!
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy