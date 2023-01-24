Train collides with vehicle in Mission, hospitalizing woman

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a train on Monday, police said.

The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., Mission police told ValleyCentral.

The woman was driving southbound on Shary Road and Business 83 when she was struck by a train on the driver side of the vehicle, according to police.

Police told ValleyCentral officers were unsure whether the driver ran a red light, attempted to beat the train or something else contributed to the crash.

According to police, the woman was transported to the hospital and is recovering.

