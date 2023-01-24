Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Return to Hope thrift store to help Tulsa women after prison
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new thrift store in Tulsa opened its doors for the first time Saturday. Return to Hope opened on Cherry Street near 15th and Lewis and aims to help women who have gone through the criminal justice system. Co-founder D'Marria Monday said it's her life's...
KTUL
Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation to invest $5M to Boys & Girls Club programs over next 2 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is aiming to address food insecurity through a $5 million investment in local Boys and Girls Club programs. The funding will go to clubs in Bartlesville, Pryor, Tahlequah, Nowata, Chelsea, Tulsa, Adair County, Delaware County and Sequoyah County. “When it comes to...
KTUL
Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
KTUL
18-year-old from Owasso killed in Tulsa County crash, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teenager has died in a crash within Glenpool city limits. On Jan. 28, just before 2 a.m., 18-year-old Vladislav Soden of Owasso was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe in a neighborhood near East 141st Street and South Elwood Avenue in Tulsa County.
KTUL
Tulsa police mourn after detective dies of cancer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning after losing one of its own to cancer. TPD Detective William Hays died Jan. 24 at the age of 39. He is survived by his wife and three children. Hays was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High...
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for third time this month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for the third time this month. On Jan. 26, around 11 a.m. deputies arrested Nathan Graham. This time Graham was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck. Deputies spotted Graham next to the stolen truck at a residence...
KTUL
County-wide law enforcement hiring event aims to alleviate low staffing numbers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A combined effort was underway Friday to try to recruit more people to join Oklahoma law enforcement. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Tulsa Police Department were among the several agencies at a county-wide hiring event. Kyle Hanley with the Okmulgee Criminal Justice Authority...
KTUL
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
KTUL
Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
KTUL
Housing Solutions to conduct point-in-time count to find homeless population in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Since the pandemic began nearly three years ago, homelessness has skyrocketed across the country, including here in Tulsa. On Friday and Saturday, volunteers with Tulsa Housing Solutions will perform a point-in-time count to see if homelessness is still rising in Tulsa. Last year's point-in-time count...
KTUL
Woman found dead at north Tulsa RV park, suspect in custody
UPDATE: Tulsa police have released new information about the woman who was killed at Mingo RV Park. Officers said an employer was worried when his employee didn't show up to work and he went to the RV park to check on him. The employer did not locate his employee but...
KTUL
WEEKEND FORECAST: Chance for systems, cold front moving in
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country saw highs in the upper 50s Friday. Looking to February, temperatures are expected to trend above normal. A cool front will make its way to the area Saturday night into Sunday. Some systems will make its way through with near-freezing temperatures next week...
KTUL
Count of Tulsans experiencing homelessness underway, aimed at providing solutions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Volunteers spread across Tulsa to try to get a better sense of how many people in Tulsa are homeless. Community members teamed up with local outreach programs to conduct a count of sheltered and unsheltered people in our city. Housing solution officials say last year...
KTUL
Oklahoma sheriffs defy ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sheriffs' Departments across Oklahoma are openly defying the federal government by refusing to enforce a new ATF regulation of a popular gun accessory. By Friday afternoon, nine sheriffs in Green Country alone announced they would not follow final rule 2021R-08F from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
KTUL
Tulsa chosen as Financial Empowerment City, launches community wealth office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced Wednesday the launch of the Office of the Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth as part of its participation in the national nonprofit organization the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund's Financial Empowerment City initiative. Tulsa is one of six municipal governments...
KTUL
Sand Springs Fire Department rescues dog from Shell Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Spring Fire Department had a unique rescue Thursday. Firefighters received a call about a missing dog. SSFD said the owners were tracking the Great Pyrenees named Merlin but were unable to reach his location. Merlin was on the back side of Shell Lake,...
KTUL
Man accused of beating pregnant woman arrested after high speed pursuit with Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man suspected of domestic violence was arrested after a high-speed pursuit with Tulsa police Saturday. Officers were investigating a domestic assault around 2 p.m. when they learned a woman had been kidnapped from her job last night and had been held against her will, strangled and beaten with a pistol.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts emphasis on distracted driving dangers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is putting a special emphasis on distracted driving. The movement is dedicated to Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver in January 2015, and aims to remind people of the serious dangers of distracted driving. Dees and Trooper...
KTUL
Several Green Country sheriffs say they will not take action on new ATF rule
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 13, the Department of Justice announced the "Stabilizing Braces" Final Rule, which "makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of fewer than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act."
Comments / 0