news4sanantonio.com
New San Antonio development meets growing demands despite uncertain economy
SAN ANTONIO - With a new year comes plenty of hope for a fresh start in 2023. And the same applies for commercial development and growth across San Antonio, but the results are a mixed bag. "It's almost hurricane force winds. Interest rates went from the mid threes to the...
news4sanantonio.com
Equip your home with a roof as tough as a rhino's skin
Having a roof over your head should never be taken for granted. But not all roofs are created equally, and not all roofing companies live up to the same standards. That's why having a solid structure that can protect you for many years to come is much different than just having something over your head.
news4sanantonio.com
Property crimes in San Antonio TRIPLED in 2022!
SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes are on the rise in the Alamo City, up 14.2% overall, according to police data. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented the data to a city council committee last week. Here are a few of the key statistics presented:. Breaking & entering/burglary reports: up...
news4sanantonio.com
City officials urge fans to arrive early Saturday to Downtown San Antonio for Royal Rumble
SAN ANTONIO - If you're planning on heading to Downtown San Antonio on Saturday evening, you might want to get ready for some traffic headaches. World Wrestling Entertainment's Royal Rumble is happening Saturday night and that means thousands of fans descending on the Alamodome to cheer on their favorite wrestler in one of the sport's biggest events of the year.
news4sanantonio.com
Dryer sparks garage fire at Northwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family of four are displaced after a fire did some heavy damage to their Northwest Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Oriole Lane near Bandera Road. Fire officials said crews found a fire that they were able to...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot dead outside illegal gambling location on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot outside what police are calling an illegal gambling business on the Southwest Side. The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a...
news4sanantonio.com
Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
news4sanantonio.com
5 teenagers arrested after leading police on chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Five teenagers were arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio early Sunday morning. The incident happened just after midnight when New Braunfels Police tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 35 South near South Kowald Lane in New Braunfels.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Department honors officers and citizens with award ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department handed out awards to 35 of its officers and 8 citizens during a special ceremony. The awards were given for reasons ranging from heroic actions, dedication to community service, and commitment to public safety. Police Chief William McManus was on hand to...
news4sanantonio.com
Girl Scout cookie booth sales begin this weekend
SAN ANTONIO -- The first cookie booths of the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season open today throughout the San Antonio area. While the newest flavor, the Raspberry Rally, is only available for purchase online starting on February 27th, area Girl Scouts are fully stocked with all of the classic cookies.
news4sanantonio.com
Moms re-purposing the meaning of thrifting kids clothes
SAN ANTONIO - "We kind of roll with the punches," says Nicole Boynton laughing about the journey of Hand Me Up, the kids resale shop created in a San Antonio garage. Boynton and her best friend of 22 years, Kara Livingston first began podcasting and talking about mom life, then came the idea and passion of thrifting clothes instead of throwing them away. Just over a year ago, Hand Me Up was born.
news4sanantonio.com
Local non-profit awarded for helping youth with drug and alcohol addiction
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the only non-profit of its kind right here in San Antonio and its mission is to help teens and young adults overcome drug and alcohol addiction through education and prevention programs, which are free of charge. News 4 San Antonio meteorologist Jeannette Calle spotlights this month’s Pay it 4-Ward winner brought to you by our friends at Carabin Shaw.
news4sanantonio.com
Local school districts seeing exodus of staff
San Antonio-Northside ISD says their buses are at capacity with students sitting three to a seat. But their bus driver shortage is so severe, some students face a wait upwards to an hour. Bus driver Pat Santos plays a big role in getting many Northside ISD students to school each day. But she needs help. There’s a lack of drivers in the district. “They’re having to wait because you know the rain and stuff the weather conditions to me it’s like I feel bad you know," said Santos.
news4sanantonio.com
On The Run: Deputies say Cody Franklin punched a woman in the face
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your finding Cody Franklin. On January 21, 2023, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 8000-block of Glen Fox for an assault. The victim reported she was in a verbal argument with Cody Franklin. The victim reported that she was making food for everyone at the location when she asked Cody and his guest to leave the location because he was not assisting with cleaning the kitchen.
news4sanantonio.com
Northeast Lakeview will soon have a new, free preschool childcare option
SAN ANTONIO — A new, free childcare option is coming to Northeast Lakeview College of Alamo Colleges. There are a number of ways you can qualify. The preschool will be for children ages three to five. They will be given priority to the 60 seats in the following order:
news4sanantonio.com
Christmas robbery suspect still on the loose after stealing hats from gas station
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a robbery at the Oasis gas station on San Antonio's Southwest Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the robbery happened early December 25th around 2:30 a.m. at 4722 Military Drive West. Police say the suspect was...
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers seek suspect information in 2021 Northeast Side murder case
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for suspects in connection with the murder of Jade Damountae Ray Hills. On September 23, 2021, at 11:42 p.m., police were called to the Star Club Apartment Complex located at the 8800 block of Starcrest Dr. for a shooting in progress. When...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people found shot dead inside vehicle in Northwest Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are are found shot dead early Friday morning in Northwest Side neighborhood. The bodies were found around 2 a.m. along Trudell Drive and Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man and woman were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had been shot...
news4sanantonio.com
Murder victim 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'
LIVE OAK, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder case where the victim's body was dumped after being "tied up, tortured and injected with bleach," investigators said. Justin Rashaad Hunt, 32, is charged with the murder of Matthew Pacheco-McKinney, whose body was found Dec....
news4sanantonio.com
Andre McDonald murder trial continues to day 3 with more evidence revealed
SAN ANTONIO — Day three of the murder trial of Andre McDonald, the former Air Force major accused of killing his wife Andreen back in 2019 continued Wednesday. The trial included Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Richard Lozano's testimony regarding details he found on a welfare check called on March 2, 2019, after Andreen was reported missing. Lazano went inside to find the garage door broken from the hinges. Lazano shared that when he went into the garage, he also found a shovel in the back of a car.
