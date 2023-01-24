ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equip your home with a roof as tough as a rhino's skin

Having a roof over your head should never be taken for granted. But not all roofs are created equally, and not all roofing companies live up to the same standards. That's why having a solid structure that can protect you for many years to come is much different than just having something over your head.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Property crimes in San Antonio TRIPLED in 2022!

SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes are on the rise in the Alamo City, up 14.2% overall, according to police data. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented the data to a city council committee last week. Here are a few of the key statistics presented:. Breaking & entering/burglary reports: up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

City officials urge fans to arrive early Saturday to Downtown San Antonio for Royal Rumble

SAN ANTONIO - If you're planning on heading to Downtown San Antonio on Saturday evening, you might want to get ready for some traffic headaches. World Wrestling Entertainment's Royal Rumble is happening Saturday night and that means thousands of fans descending on the Alamodome to cheer on their favorite wrestler in one of the sport's biggest events of the year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Dryer sparks garage fire at Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A family of four are displaced after a fire did some heavy damage to their Northwest Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Oriole Lane near Bandera Road. Fire officials said crews found a fire that they were able to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot dead outside illegal gambling location on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot outside what police are calling an illegal gambling business on the Southwest Side. The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Girl Scout cookie booth sales begin this weekend

SAN ANTONIO -- The first cookie booths of the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season open today throughout the San Antonio area. While the newest flavor, the Raspberry Rally, is only available for purchase online starting on February 27th, area Girl Scouts are fully stocked with all of the classic cookies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Moms re-purposing the meaning of thrifting kids clothes

SAN ANTONIO - "We kind of roll with the punches," says Nicole Boynton laughing about the journey of Hand Me Up, the kids resale shop created in a San Antonio garage. Boynton and her best friend of 22 years, Kara Livingston first began podcasting and talking about mom life, then came the idea and passion of thrifting clothes instead of throwing them away. Just over a year ago, Hand Me Up was born.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local non-profit awarded for helping youth with drug and alcohol addiction

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the only non-profit of its kind right here in San Antonio and its mission is to help teens and young adults overcome drug and alcohol addiction through education and prevention programs, which are free of charge. News 4 San Antonio meteorologist Jeannette Calle spotlights this month’s Pay it 4-Ward winner brought to you by our friends at Carabin Shaw.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local school districts seeing exodus of staff

San Antonio-Northside ISD says their buses are at capacity with students sitting three to a seat. But their bus driver shortage is so severe, some students face a wait upwards to an hour. Bus driver Pat Santos plays a big role in getting many Northside ISD students to school each day. But she needs help. There’s a lack of drivers in the district. “They’re having to wait because you know the rain and stuff the weather conditions to me it’s like I feel bad you know," said Santos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

On The Run: Deputies say Cody Franklin punched a woman in the face

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your finding Cody Franklin. On January 21, 2023, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 8000-block of Glen Fox for an assault. The victim reported she was in a verbal argument with Cody Franklin. The victim reported that she was making food for everyone at the location when she asked Cody and his guest to leave the location because he was not assisting with cleaning the kitchen.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Murder victim 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'

LIVE OAK, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder case where the victim's body was dumped after being "tied up, tortured and injected with bleach," investigators said. Justin Rashaad Hunt, 32, is charged with the murder of Matthew Pacheco-McKinney, whose body was found Dec....
LIVE OAK, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Andre McDonald murder trial continues to day 3 with more evidence revealed

SAN ANTONIO — Day three of the murder trial of Andre McDonald, the former Air Force major accused of killing his wife Andreen back in 2019 continued Wednesday. The trial included Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Richard Lozano's testimony regarding details he found on a welfare check called on March 2, 2019, after Andreen was reported missing. Lazano went inside to find the garage door broken from the hinges. Lazano shared that when he went into the garage, he also found a shovel in the back of a car.
