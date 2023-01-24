Read full article on original website
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Become Fifth-Biggest Movie Ever
James Cameron is the king of the box-office world. With Avatar: The Way of Water continuing to dominate box-office charts around the country, it continues to rise up the list of the biggest moneymakers in cinema history. As of today it has passed Avengers: Infinity War and its $2.052 billion to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever. And with that, writer/director James Cameron can lay claim to a singular and incredible record: He has made three of the five biggest movies of all-time.
Razzies Apologize For Nominating a Child for Worst Actress
Critics were generally not kind to the recent remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter. On Rotten Tomatoes it got a 10 percent score, and it made my personal list of the worst films of 2022. But the Razzies, the annual awards dedicated to the worst in cinema, took things a step further by nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong, the 12-year-old actress who plays the central role in the film as the pyrokinetic girl Charlie, for their Worst Actress of 2023.
Who is the Songwriter Behind the ‘Mission: Impossible’ Theme Song?
As the swarming buzz of woodwinds dispersed into a punching brass waltz of dun dun, da da, kitchen dwellers were immediately ordered to the living room. A new episode of Mission: Impossible was about to begin. The 1960s-era espionage series was a smash hit with a theme song as heart-racing as each thrilling episode plot.
‘Stranger Things’ Was 2022’s Most Streamed Title
That’s how much Stranger Things was consumed by Netflix subscribers in 2022. 52 billion! That is the equivalent of 98,934 years. Of Stranger Things!. That is according to Nielsen, who released their report on the top streaming titles of the year, with the monstrous Netflix hit (clearly) running away with the number one slot. The second-most-streamed show of 2022 was NCIS, the long-running CBS series that is also available on Netflix. Some 38 billion minutes of NCIS were watched in 2022 — or 72,298 years. (Only 72,298 years? Pathetic.) The #3 title on the overall list was the hugely popular children’s show Cocomelon, which is also available on Netflix.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why ‘Quantumania’ Kicks Off MCU Phase 5
The first two Ant-Man movies were both breaks from the epic action of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ant-Man 1 was like a little epilogue to Avengers: Age of Ultron. Ant-Man and the Wasp was like a little ellipsis in the space between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. These movies were the intermezzo between major courses of the meal that is the MCU.
The Shazam Family Is Back in the ‘Fury of the Gods’ Trailer
With all the changes behind the scenes of DC Studios lately, there is a lot of curiosity about Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the first movie from the company since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs. Obviously, the movie was made greenlit and then produced before they took charge, but how the movie looks when it finally arrives in theaters could give us some clues to the future of DC. Will it feature appearances from Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, who is traditionally Shazam’s main opponent in DC Comics? (Unlikely.) What about cameos for members of the Justice League? (Maybe?) Is it the final film for Zachary Levi as Shazam? (It seems possible?)
‘Skinamarink’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
Skinamarink has been one of the surprise success stories of early 2023. The indie horror film was made on an almost literal shoestring; it was reportedly shot for just $15,000. (Okay, so that would be a very pricy shoestring.) After about two weeks of release it’s already grossed over $1 million in U.S. theaters, bringing quite a handsome return on its investment already.
45 Years Ago: The Nerds Make Suitably Graceless ‘SNL’ Debut
Saturday Night Live’s penchant for repeating popular (or would-be popular) characters is well-established. And while SNL is often criticized for the practice of running a once surprising and amusing bit into the ground, the best recurring characters have provided some of the most enduring moments in the show’s history, even if the hit-to-miss ratio in that genre skews heavily into “should have stopped at one.”
‘The Last of Us’ Premiere Now Available Online For Free
HBO Max’s The Last of Us is proving to be incredibly popular. That’ll only be helped by the fact that they've made the first episode free on their platform. If you’re in the U.S., you can access the first episode without a subscription using the HBO Max app. If you’re in the U.K., you can access the episode on SkyTV, or even on YouTube.
Darkness Wanted to Write ‘Stupidest Song Ever’
The Darkness siblings Justin and Dan Hawkins recently looked back at their signature hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” with singer Justin saying it referenced the main addiction of his life. Taken from their debut album Permission to Land, the song became a global success in...
David Harbour Haunts Netflix in the ‘We Have a Ghost’ Trailer
David Harbour became a breakout star on Netflix’s Stranger Things playing a guy surrounded by supernatural phenomenon. So ... why not become the supernatural phenomenon himself?. That could very well be the way We Have a Ghost was pitched. Harbour plays a benevolent spirit named Ernest haunting a house...
‘Breaking Bad’ Cast to Reunite in Super Bowl Ad
In the increasingly competitive world of Super Bowl ads, one surefire way to attract attention in recent years is for a brand to partner with established actors or a show and bring back beloved characters that viewers haven’t been seen in a while and have them hawk life insurance or luxury automobiles or toilet paper or whatever. Last year, for example, viewers got to see Meadow and AJ Soprano again ... in a commercial for Chevrolet (directed by The Sopranos creator David Chase, no less).
‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Hit With Reports of Contestants ‘Stretchered Away’
It seems that the real-life version of Squid Game may not be all that far off from the capitalist dystopia depicted in the fictional show. The set of Squid Game: The Challenge hasn’t been immune to the blistering wave of cold weather hitting the UK, where it's currently filming. During a filming session for a real-life version of the Red Light, Green Light sequence, freezing temperatures ravaged the area. As a result, a small number of contestants on the show reportedly required medical attention.
New ‘Succession’ Teaser Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date
Every time there is a new twist in the ongoing saga of the behind the scenes struggles for control of WWE — with the company’s founder and majority stockholder Vince McMahon retiring following allegations of sexual misconduct, then returning to the company six months later, then inserting new members to the company’s board of directors, then his daughter Stephanie McMahon (who had taken a leave of absence shortly before Vince McMahon’s resignation, then returned after his departure) resigning from the company —you hear the same refrain on social media: “This is just like Succession!”
When Bill Murray’s Lounge Singer Added Lyrics to Star Wars Theme
Show business parodies are a Saturday Night Live staple. The late-night comedy institution was born as much out of a desire to take the air out of overstuffed television cliches as it was a vehicle for post-Watergate political cynicism. But nowhere was SNL’s penchant for showbiz mockery more potently funny than in the figure of Bill Murray’s Nick the Lounge Singer.
‘M3GAN’ Is Now Available on Watch at Home
Generally I would not recommend you let a killer, artificial-intelligence-enhanced doll into your house. But I think in this context, it’s cool. That’s because M3GAN, 2023’s first big theatrical hit, is now available at home. Just weeks after the film opened in theaters, you can now buy or rent the movie on digital.
‘The Last of Us’ Renewed For Second Season
The Last of Us is definitely not dying (or being reborn as a fungal-infected monster) any time soon. HBO announced today that it had officially renewed its new hit series, based on the PlayStation video game, for a second season. The renewal comes a few days after the second episode of The Last of Us was watched by 5.7 million viewers on the channel as well as HBO Max. Those numbers actually represent a 22 percent increase from the premiere — the largest such week two jump in the history of HBO. Meaning much like the infection that brings about the end of civilization in the show, The Last of Us is spreading rapidly.
Metallica Announces ’72 Seasons’ Global Premiere Listening Party
Metallica will premiere their new album 72 Seasons with a global listening party in cinemas on April 13, one day before the record's street date. The metal titans have partnered with Trafalgar Releasing — which previously helmed the 2019 cinematic release of Metallica's S&M2 concert — to premiere their 12th album and first since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. Each song on the album will feature a music video and commentary from the band.
Madonna Is No Longer Directing a Madonna Biopic
For Madonna fans, there is good news and bad news. The good news is the iconic pop star is about to embark on a major world tour. The bad news is with her attention on the tour, she will not be directing a much-discussed biopic about her own life. News...
Everything New on HBO Max in February
Love is in the air on HBO Max in February. James Bond movies are romantic right? Mannequin Two: On the Move, that’s a classic rom-com, yes? A Marc Maron comedy special titled From Bleak to Dark sounds like perfect viewing for a Valentine’s Day date, correct?. Oh sure....
