Laclede Record
ALAN WAYNE BARNES
Alan Wayne Barnes, 69, of Branson, died Monday Jan. 16, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Kathleen Barnes. Alan grew up on the family dairy farm in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1971. He attended college at CMSU in Warrensburg and graduated from SMSU in Springfield. Alan worked in the restaurant industry most of his life and was a well-known bartender at Lake of the Ozarks and in Branson. He loved people, never met a stranger, and was always willing to help someone less fortunate.
Laclede Record
JAMES “ROCKY’’ THURMAN
James “Rocky’’ Thurman, 69, of Grovespring, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Lebanon. He was born Sept. 21, 1953, in Marshfield, Mo. to Sonny Thurman and Vida Skinner Thurman. On May 4, 1975, he married Marcia. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law,...
Laclede Record
Klondike Derby
Before this week's snow fell, area Scouts attended the Klondike Derby on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Camp Arrowhead east of Marshfield. One of their activities was a three-fourths mile dog sled race minus the dogs. Without snow, their sleds relied on wheels. Without huskies, the scouts from Troop 57 and Pack 57 relied on themselves to provide the dog power in this scouting tradition that began in 1949. Counting older Scouts, Cub Scouts and adults, 56 people attended the Klondike Derby with Lebanon's Troop 57, Marshfield's Troop 88, Pleasant Hope's Troop 376 and Bolivar's Troop 45 attending. Troop 57 Scoutmaster Donovan Hibbs said the Klondike Derby is about "having fun but testing their knowledge and just giving them different experiences." Hibbs said the derby's activities are patterned after the historic 1896 Gold Rush in the Klondike, which is a region of the Yukon territory in Canada's Northwest region. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
ANNA KATHERINE “KATHY’’ DENNISON
Anna Katherine “Kathy’’ Dennison, 87, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Charles County, Md. to Alton and Margaret Pearl Shiflett Thompson. On Nov. 19, 1955, she was united in marriage to Norman Richard Dennison. She was preceded...
Laclede Record
Lebanon wins first round game at I-44 Lady Classic
The weather cleared up, and basketball was played on Thursday night in Boswell Auditorium as the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team hosted the Lebanon Mid-Missouri Bank I-44 Lady’s Classic. The tournament will continue through today (Saturday, Jan. 29), with game times scheduled for 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. In their opening-round matchup on Thursday night, the Lady ‘Jackets dominated the St. Charles Pirates, 72-41. Lebanon (11-5 overall) started a little sluggish out of the gates but still managed to score the contest’s first seven points until the Pirates made two free throws from Lorelei Oetting with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
DARLINE CARROLL SHAFFER
Darline Carroll Shaffer, 95, of Orrick, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Liberty Hospital. She was born June 4, 1927, in Lebanon to LeRoy and Emma Belle (McVey) Lewis. Darline was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Earl Carroll and Robert Shaffer, and three brothers, James,...
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years. Here’s a timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of January since 1831: 1831 Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 […]
Laclede Record
KIMBERLY ANN HUDSON
Kimberly Ann Hudson, 48, of Waynesville, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla. She is survived by two children, Tyler Hudson of Waynesville and Katlyn Pool of St. Robert; her stepmother, Mary Schuessler of Tonawanda, N.Y.; a brother, Kenny Mitchell of Waynesville; a sister, Kereann Miyazaki and husband Andrew of Irmo, S.C.; two nieces, one nephew, and two great-nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
PATRICIA M. “TRISH’’ MARA
Patricia M. “Trish’’ Mara, 70, of Grovespring, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. She was born June 3, 1952, in Grovespring, Mo. to Iven and Virginia Bernice Rulo. On Aug. 26, 1978, she was united in marriage to William A. “Bill’’ Mara. She was preceded...
kjluradio.com
Over-the-road trucker from California state seriously injured in fiery crash near Rolla
A California state man is seriously injured when two semis collide in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gureet Singh, 24, of San Raymon, California, was driving on I-44 just northeast of Rolla on Friday afternoon when the accident occurred. The patrol says Singh struck the rear of another semi, causing his semi to catch on fire.
KRMS Radio
Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday 01/25
Camdenton R-3 Central College of Cosmetology. State Fair Community College – Lake of the Ozarks. The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Open/Closed:. COMC Medical Centers will open today with Mobile Unit in Richland starting at 9AM. If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it...
Laclede Record
Fredrick to head Sheriff’s Community Services Section
There is something new in Laclede County’s neighborhood watch programs, according to Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap. In a press release, Millsap announced Thursday that Corporal Matt Frederick will head up the office’s Community Services Section. “In 2017 we made a commitment to be a part of the community and to address crime issues by working with community members. Corporal Frederick will be able to build on what we have done and I am confident he will take us to the next step,” Millsap said in the release. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
KYTV
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
myozarksonline.com
Lake Ozark woman charged with domestic assault
A Lake Ozark woman is facing multiple charges following an incident at her home on Ridgecrest Circle on January 18th. According to the report from Camden County, when they arrived on the scene they found Alexis Whitaker in the parking lot screaming and in a highly intoxicated state. Whitaker was reportedly combative and swung at the deputy. At the same time, the victim of an alleged assault came to the door of the apartment but said she was afraid of Whitaker and went back inside. When the officer spoke with the victim she said they got into an argument and Whitaker grabbed her by the neck, and also threatened her with a kitchen knife, before stabbing herself in the stomach, causing a laceration. While being subdued by law enforcement, Whitaker reportedly began striking her head against the pavement multiple times. After Whitaker was taken into custody she was transported to an area hospital and was sedated. Whitaker has since been charged with domestic assault, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest. She is being held without bond.
ksmu.org
Several inches of snow expected Tuesday night as winter storm moves through
A winter storm will dump several inches of snow on southern Missouri beginning late in the day Tuesday. Meteorologist Megan Terry, with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, said precipitation will start as light rain but will quickly change to snow in the late afternoon and early evening. She...
krcgtv.com
Winter storm on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Our next weather maker is going to impact all of mid-Missouri starting Tuesday late in the evening. Mason Knotts posted an initial story Sunday night to get discussions started, read it here. Winter storm watches have been issued for Gasconade, Maries, Phelps, and Pulaski counties. This is where we have the highest potential for heavy snow.
Restaurant owner’s mother killed in crash; 3 more family members killed on their way to help
ST. ROBERT, Mo. — The Honey Chile’ Please restaurant in St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri, closed its doors on Jan. 18 after Kimsha Rosensteel — also known as Honey — found out her mother was killed in a car crash that also hospitalized her father and sister. Two days later, on Jan. 20, an […]
