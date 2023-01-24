ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Louisiana sheriff deputy accused of extortion of inmate

By Michael Sipes
 4 days ago

MARKSVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) – A Louisiana Deputy Sheriff who worked at a jail is accused of extortion from an inmate.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff, David Dauzat says one of his booking officers was arrested on Monday. He says Hope Theriot, 22 year of age, was arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office and booked at the Parish jail.

Sheriff Dauzat says the investigation began in December when his office received a complaint regarding committed by the booking officer. After a monthlong investigation, deputies interviewed the suspect who resigned and ended her employment with the parish jail. Sheriff Dauzat says the investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a fist time offender to provide her with money she was not entitled to.

Theriot is from Simmesport, La. Her bond was set at $20,000.

