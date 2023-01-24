Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
One Injuried After Explosion On USC CampusWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
The Ultimate List of What to Watch Before ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania set to start Phase 5 in February, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to dramatically change course in the midst of the Multiverse Saga. Much like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the official list of what a fan should watch to prepare for the film is not quite as simple as you’d think. Part of this is the mere fact that the MCU now has 30 films, 8 Disney+ series, 2 Disney+ special presentations, and I Am Groot. Still, considering the absolute chaos of the Multiverse, the introduction of the Multiverse Saga’s main villain, a Young Avengers setup, and threequel status make Quantumania a fun one for our latest Ultimate List of Things to Watch Before.
murphysmultiverse.com
SLAMDANCE REVIEW: ‘Waiting for the Light to Shine’
While 2023 will be home to various marquee theatrical blockbuster-event movies, the world of independent cinema remains primed to stay strong in the new year. And one notable entry is set to provide a fresh spin that hybridizes the “coming-of-age” and “reunion” film subsections. Premiering at the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival, Waiting for the Light to Shine will serve as the directorial debut for Linh Tran. The screenplay was written by Tran, alongside Jewells Santos and Delia van Praag. And the small ensemble cast consists of Jin Park, Joyce Ha, Qun Chi, Sam Straley, and Erik Barrientos.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Doom Patrol’ and ‘Titans’ to End on HBO Max
It’s official, after months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Doom Patrol and Titans will end their runs on HBO Max. Originally designed as DC Universe exclusives, the shows were moved to HBO Max after DC Universe shifted its focus to comics. The current fourth seasons of both series will be their last. Luckily, for fans of the series, though, the producers on both shows expected the decision and were able to give the shows a proper ending for fans.
murphysmultiverse.com
Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson’ Finds its Zeus and Poseidon
With production currently underway in Vancouver, Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on the novels by Rick Riordan, already has quite the cast with Walker Scobell as Percy, joined by Aryan Simhadri‘s Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries‘ Annabeth. Some other impressive actors set to appear in the project are Jessica Parker Kennedy, Olivea Morton, Jason Mantzoukas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jay Duplass, and Timothy Omundson. And now, it seems the series has found two more major additions that will surely have fans of the books excited.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Gunn Gives Details on Cancelled HBO Max DC Series
As word came that Titans and Doom Patrol were coming to the end of their run on HBO Max, fans of the two DC streaming series voiced their displeasure online. One such fan took to Twitter to blame newly christened co-chairs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, for the cancellations. As usual, however, Gunn used social media to set the record straight.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Barbarian’ Director Zach Cregger Sets Next Project At New Line
Barbarian was, apparently, only the beginning for newfound thriller maestro Zach Cregger. The filmmaker, whose aforementioned horror project became a surprise hit in late 2022, has officially set his next movie at New Line with a whopping, unprecedented eight-figure deal. Titled Weapons, the film is being described by The Hollywood Reporter as “an interrelated, multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of [Paul Thomas Anderson’s] Magnolia“. No other plot details are currently known, though Cregger is confirmed to be producing the project alongside Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of Boulderlight Productions, his former creative partners on Barbarian.
murphysmultiverse.com
Roiland Dropped from ‘Solar Opposites,’ Loses Overall Deal at 20th Century Animation
A day after it was announced that Adult Swim has cut ties with Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, Hulu has decided to follow suit. Roiland, who voiced Rick & Morty on the Adult Swim series, also helped to co-create Solar Opposites for Hulu. Solar Opposites, renewed for a fourth season, will continue, but Roiland will no longer be attached due to his domestic assault charge.
murphysmultiverse.com
Welcome Back, Quake! Actress Chloe Bennet Seemingly Confirms Return to Her ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Role in the MCU
Since Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was canceled in 2020 after a seven-season run, fans of the ABC melodrama have pined for a number of the show’s stars to reprise their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Leading the pack of those that fans wish to see return is Chloe Bennet, who played the role of Inhuman Daisy Johnson/Quake. Now it seems like they might get their wish.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Calls ‘Thunderbolts’a ‘Black Widow’ Sequel
Marvel Studios 2024 team-up film, Thunderbolts, has been in the news quite a bit recently as rumors about one of Marvel’s crazier characters, Sentry, have excited fans. The film is set to introduce the titular team, under the watch of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Val, to the MCU. Among the team are a trio of characters who debuted in 2021’s Black Widow and it seems like that’s more than just a coincidence.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Last of Us’ Renewed for Season 2
HBO has renewed The Last of Us for a second season. The series, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is an adaptation of the video game series of the same name. Since its premiere earlier this month, The Last of Us has quickly become a breakout hit for HBO, amassing an astounding 22 million viewers across all platforms.
murphysmultiverse.com
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Developing ‘Tomb Raider’ TV Series for Amazon
Tomb Raider is heading to the small screen. The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently developing the project as part of her overall deal with Amazon. While the project is still very much being developed, it’s said that Waller-Bridge will pen the scripts. She is not expected to star in the series, though. Waller-Bridge will also executive produce the project along with the former head of comedy and drama, Ryan Andolina, and the former head of overall deals, Amanda Greenblatt.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Ryan Gosling a Front-Runner for ‘Fantastic Four’ Role
A new potential front-runner has emerged for a role in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four adaptation. The Hot Mic Podcast has shared a new rumor that Hollywood A-Lister Ryan Gosling is in line for a lead role in the 2025 Marvel Cinematic Universe project. It wasn’t specified which role Gosling would potentially be playing. Though based on the rumor, Ryan Gosling would be a logical choice to play Mister Fantastic in the film. The actor likely wouldn’t match well as any other member of the Fantastic Four and doesn’t have the European heritage to best play a role such as Doctor Doom.
Comments / 0