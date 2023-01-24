ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fromtherumbleseat.com

Yellow Jacket Roundup: Hockey Looks Ahead to the Great Outdoors

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Georgia Tech had a robust week of events as the spring season really comes into swing on the Flats. Notable news this week comes from just about everywhere, including track, swimming, hockey, tennis, and basketball. As the headline indicated, I looked ahead on the hockey schedule and found that there is an outdoor game in a few weeks, so be sure to circle that on the calendar and prepare to brave the drive up into the hinterlands to Athens.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Running Back Jaylen Foster Commits to GSU

Georgia State Football is deep into winter workouts on the field but still looking to add talented prospects to the 2023 class and did just that on Wednesday afternoon as Emerald High School (SC) Running Back Jaylen Foster committed to the Panthers. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

R&B Singer Keri Hilson to perform at ‘Pride Night’ in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks announced that award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and LGBTQIA+ ally Keri Hilson will perform at halftime for their annual ‘Pride Night at State Farm Arena on Feb. 9. The evening will include special in-game programming and performances that celebrate members and allies...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

11 Iconic Things You Have To Do In Atlanta At Least Once

Atlanta is home to so many incredible things to do, honoring our influential history, the promising present, and where we’re heading in the future! From world-famous attractions to the best in art and culture, check out these renowned things to do across the city. There’s truly something for everyone, including family-fun, unforgettable nightlife, and nature hotspots.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week

The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
WOODSTOCK, GA
Talking With Tami

First Look: ‘The Impact Atlanta’ Reunion Special

The cast of the popular BET+ unscripted series THE IMPACT ATLANTA, is back for a reunion special, premiering on the service this Thursday 1/26. THE IMPACT ATLANTA followed the fast-paced lives of some of cities’s top influencers Ariana “Ari” Fletcher,Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, Jayda Cheaves, Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey and Lakeyah Robinson.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Gentrification In Westside Atlanta

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
eenews.net

Forest-saving plan takes a violent turn in Georgia

A long-brewing plan to save 3,500 acres of forest outside Atlanta has suddenly become entangled in the national debate over police conduct after an environmental activist was killed on part of the property that’s been selected for a police training center. The activist who was part of a group...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers?

The next time you watch a MARTA bus driver make a squeaky-tight turn with ease, you can thank Howard Harris, who teaches novices to navigate Atlanta’s labyrinthine streets. The post Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Atlanta's First Alcohol-Free Bar: The Sober Social

Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
ATLANTA, GA

