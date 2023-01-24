Read full article on original website
fromtherumbleseat.com
Yellow Jacket Roundup: Hockey Looks Ahead to the Great Outdoors
ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Georgia Tech had a robust week of events as the spring season really comes into swing on the Flats. Notable news this week comes from just about everywhere, including track, swimming, hockey, tennis, and basketball. As the headline indicated, I looked ahead on the hockey schedule and found that there is an outdoor game in a few weeks, so be sure to circle that on the calendar and prepare to brave the drive up into the hinterlands to Athens.
247Sports
Running Back Jaylen Foster Commits to GSU
Georgia State Football is deep into winter workouts on the field but still looking to add talented prospects to the 2023 class and did just that on Wednesday afternoon as Emerald High School (SC) Running Back Jaylen Foster committed to the Panthers. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:
atlantanewsfirst.com
R&B Singer Keri Hilson to perform at ‘Pride Night’ in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks announced that award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and LGBTQIA+ ally Keri Hilson will perform at halftime for their annual ‘Pride Night at State Farm Arena on Feb. 9. The evening will include special in-game programming and performances that celebrate members and allies...
Clayton Schools to dedicate gym for former Falcon, Golden State Warrior
Clayton County Schools will on Friday dedicate the gym of Jonesboro High School for professional athlete brothers Toney ...
secretatlanta.co
11 Iconic Things You Have To Do In Atlanta At Least Once
Atlanta is home to so many incredible things to do, honoring our influential history, the promising present, and where we’re heading in the future! From world-famous attractions to the best in art and culture, check out these renowned things to do across the city. There’s truly something for everyone, including family-fun, unforgettable nightlife, and nature hotspots.
atlantafi.com
The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week
The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
Talking With Tami
First Look: ‘The Impact Atlanta’ Reunion Special
The cast of the popular BET+ unscripted series THE IMPACT ATLANTA, is back for a reunion special, premiering on the service this Thursday 1/26. THE IMPACT ATLANTA followed the fast-paced lives of some of cities’s top influencers Ariana “Ari” Fletcher,Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, Jayda Cheaves, Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey and Lakeyah Robinson.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Proposed affordable housing web portal for metro Atlanta passes important hurdle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Finding an affordable place to live in Atlanta isn’t easy, but now a simple solution could make a world of difference for a lot of families. A city council member wants to launch a new website that lists all the options. Councilmember Michael...
Atlanta Activists Say Those Committing Violence Are Not Connected To Atlanta Protesters
Multimedia personality and youth advocate Shar Bates joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show to provide clear distinctions between Atlanta activists and the recent violence demonstrated by out-of-state visitors.
Gentrification In Westside Atlanta
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
Zoo Atlanta looking to fill 30-40 jobs at Feb. 9 job fair
Zoo Atlanta is hosting a job fair Thur., Feb. 9. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Conservation Action Resource Center. The post Zoo Atlanta looking to fill 30-40 jobs at Feb. 9 job fair appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
firefighternation.com
Atlanta (GA) Hit With New Trend: Shoplifters Torching Walmarts, Targets to Cover Tracks
Caroline Silva – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A fire was intentionally set inside a Target store in Buckhead on Monday evening, leading to evacuations and a temporary closure, officials said. Crews were called to the department store along Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh area shortly after 5 p.m. and discovered...
justshortofcrazy.com
Escape the City: 3 Romantic Getaways Near Atlanta for Couples to Reconnect
We’re sharing 3 romantic getaways near Atlanta that are far away from the crowds and the hustle and bustle of city life. Pack a bag and head off to one of these nearby destinations for a chance to reconnect with the one you love. 3 ROMANTIC GETAWAYS NEAR ATLANTA.
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
New Whataburger location in metro Atlanta opens this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The popular burger chain Whataburger will open its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with dining room set to open in a few weeks.
eenews.net
Forest-saving plan takes a violent turn in Georgia
A long-brewing plan to save 3,500 acres of forest outside Atlanta has suddenly become entangled in the national debate over police conduct after an environmental activist was killed on part of the property that’s been selected for a police training center. The activist who was part of a group...
Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers?
The next time you watch a MARTA bus driver make a squeaky-tight turn with ease, you can thank Howard Harris, who teaches novices to navigate Atlanta’s labyrinthine streets. The post Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
Atlanta's First Alcohol-Free Bar: The Sober Social
Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
