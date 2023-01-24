ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
Winter in Illinois is a pretty rough time of year. The cold temperatures, the snow and ice, and the constant danger of slick roads. If you think winter is the worst thing to happen in Illinois, think again. Midwesterners can handle a little bit of weather change - it's good for the soul!
So many zoos, so little time to visit them all. One has just been named the very best in the U.S. and it's right here in Missouri. Trying to find the best of the best of anything can seem impossible, but one website has found the very best when it comes to zoos in the U.S. Alwayspets.com ranked the best of the best when it comes to zoos and the St. Louis Zoo took the number one spot as being the one to beat. No surprise! The zoo sits on 90 acres in beautiful Forest Park and is always making sure that there are new exhibits and attractions for their guest.
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
