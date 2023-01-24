ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Wednesday morning will be a tough commute

By Christy Shields
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADi70_0kPZN4qp00

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with snow moving in.

Wednesday we will have snowfall at first turning over to some sleet, freezing rain, and rain by Wednesday afternoon. There could be travel disruptions and snow accumulations are expected through the morning hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVdbl_0kPZN4qp00

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson County from Wednesday at 3:00 AM until 4:00 PM Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties from 4:00 AM Wednesday until 7:00 PM Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Blair, Clearfield, Cameron, Elk, Huntingdon, and Centre county from Wednesday at 4:00 AM until 7:00 PM. The Winter Storm Watch will either turn into a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning so make sure to stay up to date with the forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zovaL_0kPZN4qp00

We could see in our northeastern counties around 4-6″ of snowfall. In our southern and western counties expect around 2-4″ of snow. Remember if the changeover takes longer, we will be at the higher snow amounts, if we see the switch to sleet and ice earlier, we will be at the lower end of the snow totals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSyRC_0kPZN4qp00

Wednesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures fall into the 30s.

Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hours. The winds will make the air feel colder. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Friday we will have a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be in from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the 20s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be cloudy with a few showers mixed with snow showers later in the day. Monday will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Winter storm exits before evening commute

This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning we will have snow arriving and turning into sleet and freezing rain around noon today. By the evening commute, conditions improve and we will just have scattered rain showers. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson county until 4:00 PM. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES

The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in house fire in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a house fire Friday evening in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m. along the 3000 Block of Somerset Pike. The Somerset County Coroner’s Office said no additional information would be released at […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Central hands Johnstown second loss of the season

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS PREP BASKETBALLCentral Martinsburg 69, Greater Johnstown 58 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLThere were no local girls games this Saturday.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

2 vehicle crash into church closes part of roadway in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of 6th Avenue in Altoona was temporarily closed after a two-car accident caused one vehicle to crash into a local church. The accident occurred at the 6th Avenue and 5th Street intersection on Friday, Jan. 27 when a vehicle crashed into the First Church of the Brethren. Details surrounding […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Poetry Out Loud regional contest takes place in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– High school students from across the area traveled to Clearfield County to partake in a poetry tournament. The students gathered at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Friday morning for the Poetry Out Loud regional event. The annual event is part of a national poetry contest. Students were judged on their accuracy, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Route 8 Closed in Venango County

Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
WTAJ

Blair County cat rescue service moving to new location

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A rescue organization for strayed cats that also operates as a café for customers is moving to a new building in Altoona. Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge will be located at 1101 13th Avenue, just down the street from city hall, and will hold their grand opening on Feb. […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO FIRES, TWO CRASHES REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911

Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along Five Points Road in Washington Township. Plumville, Creekside, Marion Center and Clymer Fire Dearptments were dispatched to the scene at that time along with Citizens’ Ambulance. Marion Center fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the fire was at a commercial structure, and when the fire captain arrived on-scene, smoke and flames were showing. No other details on this fire are available.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

911: Two homes heavily damaged in Big Run blaze

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials in Jefferson County say two homes were heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night in Big Run. 911 dispatchers say several crews were called to the blaze, located along the 100 block of East Main Street (Route 119), around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say...
WTAJ

Phantastic Phils: Where do Punxsy’s groundhog statues come from?

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When driving through Punxsutawney you may notice statues scattered around the area shaped just like Punxsutawney Phil. They’re of course in honor of the town’s most loved prognosticator; but where did the idea begin? Throughout downtown Punxsy you’ll see these fiberglass statues called Phantastic Phils. Groundhog Club Inner Circle member A.J. […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County road reopened after crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County road is reopened after a reported crash Tuesday morning. According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line. Details of the crash are limited, but crews at the scene said a vehicle […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy