ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 147

Old enough to have seen
4d ago

You can not wipe out history by banning it, removing it, destroying it. History is for learning, so we never make those same mistakes again. So we gain perspective and compassion for others. Banning History does not change it. it only causes old wounds to fester.

Reply(8)
71
Allan Rice
4d ago

oh crap, lopsided learning again. This must be the get even society for miss teachings of slavery in the past. Please include white, black, Indian, Irish, POWs, Chinese etc

Reply(1)
34
Susan Reeves
4d ago

I was always told and firmly believe that if TRUE HISTORY isn't taught to our children, uncomfortable as it can often be, we as a NATION ARE DOOMED AND BOUND TO REPEAT SAID HISTORY!! American history should not and can not be "swept under the rug." Its sad that today's youth dont know true history in its entirety and are often confused by what they hear as history. It's often one-sided and inaccurate at best. Funny or ironically, my generation was taught American history, and we seemed to get along just fine. There wasn't a period of time in history we didn't learn about, including slavery and slave owners/ overseers who often mistreated the slaves. Some of today's youth don't believe that the holocaust happened and that the underground railroad was an actual railroad. PLEASE FOR ALL OUR SAKES, AS THESE YOUNG PEOPLE ARE OUR FUTURE LEADERS, TEACH ALL OF THE UGLY AND GOOD AMERICAN HISTORY. NOT CRITICAL RACE THEORY!! NO ONE IS BETTER THAN THE OTHER BASED ON SKIN TONE!!

Reply(1)
22
Related
The Center Square

South Carolina lawmakers consider occupational license changes

(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation prohibiting the state from denying occupational licenses based on previous criminal convictions. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed Senate Bill 165, while the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry advanced House Bill 3605. Both chambers will consider the measures. "I am excited to see movement in both chambers on legislation that will give a second chance...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Soda City Biz WIRE

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WLOS.com

Donald Trump makes first 2024 campaign appearance in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Former President Donald Trump made a presidential campaign appearance in South Carolina on Saturday, marking his first campaign event since announcing the 2024 run back in November 2022. The campaign event was held on the State House grounds with Trump starting nearly two hours later...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Over 1,500 people gather in support of Student Choice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 1,500 people from across the Palmetto State gathered in Columbia to celebrate National Student Choice Week on Wednesday. The observation came as members of the State House continued their debate over a bill in support of school choice. In what was supposed to be a...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

S.C. law enforcement agencies respond as Tyre Nichols protests grow

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The violent beating death of 29 year old Tyre Nichols is sparking a national outcry in various cities across the country. Many shocked, saddened and upset over the circumstances surrounding the Tennessean’s arrest and death three days after being pulled over by police for allegedly driving reckless.
MEMPHIS, TN
WLTX.com

Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped

CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
CLINTON, SC
The Center Square

Poll: South Carolina voters say more tax reductions are key to jobs, business

(The Center Square) — A new South Carolina Policy Council poll reveals that South Carolinians continue to suffer from inflation and that most Palmetto State voters believe the country is on the wrong track. The group’s January voter survey of 637 likely South Carolina voters, conducted by Spry Strategies from Jan. 17-19, found that more than three in four likely voters (79%) said additional tax reductions are critical for creating new jobs and attracting business. ...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest

WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
MEMPHIS, TN
Courthouse News Service

Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh

Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
columbiabusinessreport.com

Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company

Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult

Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy