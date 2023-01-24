You can not wipe out history by banning it, removing it, destroying it. History is for learning, so we never make those same mistakes again. So we gain perspective and compassion for others. Banning History does not change it. it only causes old wounds to fester.
oh crap, lopsided learning again. This must be the get even society for miss teachings of slavery in the past. Please include white, black, Indian, Irish, POWs, Chinese etc
I was always told and firmly believe that if TRUE HISTORY isn't taught to our children, uncomfortable as it can often be, we as a NATION ARE DOOMED AND BOUND TO REPEAT SAID HISTORY!! American history should not and can not be "swept under the rug." Its sad that today's youth dont know true history in its entirety and are often confused by what they hear as history. It's often one-sided and inaccurate at best. Funny or ironically, my generation was taught American history, and we seemed to get along just fine. There wasn't a period of time in history we didn't learn about, including slavery and slave owners/ overseers who often mistreated the slaves. Some of today's youth don't believe that the holocaust happened and that the underground railroad was an actual railroad. PLEASE FOR ALL OUR SAKES, AS THESE YOUNG PEOPLE ARE OUR FUTURE LEADERS, TEACH ALL OF THE UGLY AND GOOD AMERICAN HISTORY. NOT CRITICAL RACE THEORY!! NO ONE IS BETTER THAN THE OTHER BASED ON SKIN TONE!!
