Pedestrian Struck Dead On Whalley

A 42-year-old New Havener named Judith Williams was struck and killed by a car on Whalley Avenue Monday night, becoming the city’s first pedestrian fatality of the new year.

New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Capt. Rose Dell sent out an email press release about that fatal car crash Monday night. She sent out a follow up email press release Tuesday morning with the name of the pedestrian victim.

Dell wrote that, at around 6:12 p.m. Monday, police were called to Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street ​“on the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. A motorist called 911 and reported that he had struck a female in the roadway.”

Officers and EMTs found the pedestrian, later identified as Williams in the roadway. She was ​“unconscious and suffering from significant injuries. An ambulance rushed the pedestrian to Yale-New Haven Hospital. There, she was pronounced deceased.”

The driver of the car involved in the crash ​“told Officers that he did not see the pedestrian in the roadway but felt the impact.”

“The New Haven Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is handling the case,” Dell continued. ​“Investigators will be scrutinizing several witness statements and attempting to locate video surveillance systems in the area that may have captured the crash. The investigation is expected to take some time.”

Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to call police at 203 – 946-6304 or through the Department’s anonymous tip-line at 866 – 888-TIPS (8477).