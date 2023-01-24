Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Chillicothe police to seek charges against individual who refused to follow directives, then drove from scene
Chillicothe police say charges of resisting lawful detention would be sought after an individual refused orders Saturday night. Officers responded to the 400 block of Mack Street to contact a person who repeatedly called 911 requesting an escort home. The caller mentioned seeing people out to get him. Officers speaking to the subject determined him to possibly be in a state of drug-induced psychosis and noted the individual was in a locked vehicle and refused to exit.
Woman Arrested for Assault by SPD After Spitting on Officer
Sedalia Police responded to the area of West 14th Street and South Park Avenue Jan. 19 in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated a female subject attempted to get her dog to attack the victim. Officers later made contact with the suspect, who spit on an Officer during the course of the arrest.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN SALINE COUNTY COURT
A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings over three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
krcgtv.com
Six pounds of meth seized, several arrested
RANDOLPH COUNTY — A multi-year investigation lead to six pounds of methamphetamine being seized. According to a release Friday from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, several search warrants were executed on January 19, in the Higbee, Randolph County area. As a result of the search, six pounds of purported...
kmmo.com
MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two
Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Thursday. At about 3:05 pm in Chariton County, 59-year-old Kelly P Jones of Keytesville was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated – persistent offender and for alleged failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was processed and released.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING DRUGS IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman has been charged with several drug-related felonies in Pettis County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, the Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Angela Barber-Cox. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team.
kttn.com
Two injured, including 6 year old boy, in crash on Highway 10; one driver arrested on DWI allegation
A six-year-old Richmond boy received minor injuries when the car he was in was struck from behind by another car in western Ray County. The boy, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Jamie Pennington of Richmond, refused treatment. Pennington was not reported hurt. The driver of the other car, 24-year-old Carina Silverio-Davis of Kansas City, received no injuries during the crash.
KMZU
Burglary suspect apprehended by Moberly police
MOBERLY, Mo. - A burglary suspect Monday is apprehended by Moberly police. Moberly Police Department states in a release officers arrived at the 500 block of North Ault Street regarding a reported burglary in progress. Officers say upon arrival they witnessed a male run inside the residence through a back door. Hiding inside a closet, police found 34-year-old Luke O’Banion along with an unnamed 21-year-old female.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Grain Valley couple’s murder, dismemberment trial delayed again
The trial for Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra, who are charged with killing a woman and burying her body, has been delayed for a third time.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust
kjluradio.com
Two people seriously injured in possible DWI crash in Pettis County
A Henry County man is facing a possible driving while intoxicated charge following a two-vehicle collision with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Carsen Gerke, 21, of Windsor, was driving just east of his hometown on Highway 52 early Saturday morning when he traveled into oncoming traffic, striking an oncoming pickup truck.
Woman Who Jumped From Moving Motorcycle Arrested on Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Friday night, while on patrol in the area of the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue, Pettis County Deputies witnessed a male and a female on a motorcycle driving northbound from the Super 7 Motel, 5650 South Limit Avenue. The male driver of the motorcycle is not known to...
kchi.com
Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison
A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
kmmo.com
GLASGOW MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Glasgow man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Saturday, January 28, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Martin Nevels traveled off the right side of the highway, struck the ground and overturned. Nevels was ejected from the vehicle.
kmmo.com
THREE INJURED IN SALINE COUNTY CRASH
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Saline County on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Michelle Cook, attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 65 and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by David Borgstadt. The crash injured three occupants in Borgstadt’s vehicle.
kchi.com
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at area jails. 37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming was booked Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport and for resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $4,500.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
kjluradio.com
Glasgow man seriously injured when he's thrown from his car in Saline County crash
