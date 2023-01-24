Chillicothe police say charges of resisting lawful detention would be sought after an individual refused orders Saturday night. Officers responded to the 400 block of Mack Street to contact a person who repeatedly called 911 requesting an escort home. The caller mentioned seeing people out to get him. Officers speaking to the subject determined him to possibly be in a state of drug-induced psychosis and noted the individual was in a locked vehicle and refused to exit.

