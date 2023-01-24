Read full article on original website
3 victims identified in Yakima convenience store shooting
The names of the three people killed in a random shooting Tuesday at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, have been released.
Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting
Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
Group of Yakima Teens Arrested for Shooting Man in Stomach
A group of four teens ages 12-16 all have been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Yakima this afternoon. The Yakima Police Department is reporting that a group of four teenagers between the ages of 12-16 have been arrested in the shooting of a 28-year-old man around 12:35 pm this afternoon. The shooting happened off the intersection of North 1st Street & H Street in Yakima when the group of kids got into a verbal argument with the man.
yaktrinews.com
YPD: Group of children detained in shooting of Yakima man
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE - 2 p.m. The victim is a 28-year-old man and has been listed in critical condition. He is currently undergoing surgery at this time. Authorities said it appeared a group of juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 got into a verbal argument with the victim. One of the children in the group pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the man.
KIMA TV
Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her
MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
Moxee Gang Member Gets 12 Years for Drug Trafficking, Weapons
The 21-year-old man was a member of a well-known Yakima Valley gang. The suspect, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez of Moxee, was actually 'discovered' during a drive-by shooting investigation in Yakima in 2021. On October 21st, a 34-year-old man wearing a red shirt was fatally gunned down while walking on a sidewalk. Federal officials say red is associated with the Norteno Gangs in the Yakima Valley, while blue is linked to Sotrteno gangs. It is believed the victim, who had no gang ties, was shot for this reason, likely by Sorteno.
Bad blood between former co-workers led to ambush shooting in Prosser, say police
A friend pulled the wounded man into a car and rushed him to the hospital.
‘I killed those people.’ Woman overhears accused gunman’s call to mom, WA cops say
Three people were shot dead at a Circle K in Yakima, police said.
FOX 11 and 41
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
KIMA TV
Police: 28-year-old Yakima man in surgery after being shot by a juvenile
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A 28-year-old man is in surgery at Yakima Memorial Hospital after being shot by a juvenile Thursday afternoon, according to the Yakima Police Department (YPD). Police say they received reports of shots fired near 1st Street and H Street around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, the 28-year-old...
Suspect sought after 3 killed in convenience store shooting in Yakima
Police did not immediately release additional details about the victims, but said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
FOX 11 and 41
3 dead after shooting in Yakima, suspect in SWAT standoff
YAKIMA, Wash.- 10:00 a.m. The suspect’s mom is on scene of the SWAT standoff and has been communicating with the suspect barricaded in the house through a loudspeaker. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) also has a drone in the air above the scene. A NonStop Local reporter...
nbcrightnow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west
INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
Yakima Authorities Say Victim Dies From Crash Not Gunshot
Authorities now say a man involved in a head on crash near Toppenish Saturday did not die from a gunshot wound before the crash. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the man wasn't shot but rather died of blunt-force trauma to his head in the crash Saturday morning on State Route 22.
yaktrinews.com
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the...
nbcrightnow.com
Two-car collision blocks SR 22 near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - State Route 22 is completely blocked headed west at milepost 2.3, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A two-car collision is reportedly blocking the lanes about two miles west of Toppenish. A detour is in place.
KHQ Right Now
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
nbcrightnow.com
Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols
Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
