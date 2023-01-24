ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting

Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
Group of Yakima Teens Arrested for Shooting Man in Stomach

A group of four teens ages 12-16 all have been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Yakima this afternoon. The Yakima Police Department is reporting that a group of four teenagers between the ages of 12-16 have been arrested in the shooting of a 28-year-old man around 12:35 pm this afternoon. The shooting happened off the intersection of North 1st Street & H Street in Yakima when the group of kids got into a verbal argument with the man.
YPD: Group of children detained in shooting of Yakima man

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE - 2 p.m. The victim is a 28-year-old man and has been listed in critical condition. He is currently undergoing surgery at this time. Authorities said it appeared a group of juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 got into a verbal argument with the victim. One of the children in the group pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the man.
Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her

MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
Moxee Gang Member Gets 12 Years for Drug Trafficking, Weapons

The 21-year-old man was a member of a well-known Yakima Valley gang. The suspect, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez of Moxee, was actually 'discovered' during a drive-by shooting investigation in Yakima in 2021. On October 21st, a 34-year-old man wearing a red shirt was fatally gunned down while walking on a sidewalk. Federal officials say red is associated with the Norteno Gangs in the Yakima Valley, while blue is linked to Sotrteno gangs. It is believed the victim, who had no gang ties, was shot for this reason, likely by Sorteno.
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
Police: 28-year-old Yakima man in surgery after being shot by a juvenile

YAKIMA, Wash. -- A 28-year-old man is in surgery at Yakima Memorial Hospital after being shot by a juvenile Thursday afternoon, according to the Yakima Police Department (YPD). Police say they received reports of shots fired near 1st Street and H Street around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, the 28-year-old...
3 dead after shooting in Yakima, suspect in SWAT standoff

YAKIMA, Wash.- 10:00 a.m. The suspect’s mom is on scene of the SWAT standoff and has been communicating with the suspect barricaded in the house through a loudspeaker. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) also has a drone in the air above the scene. A NonStop Local reporter...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west

INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
Two-car collision blocks SR 22 near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. - State Route 22 is completely blocked headed west at milepost 2.3, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A two-car collision is reportedly blocking the lanes about two miles west of Toppenish. A detour is in place.
Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols

Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
