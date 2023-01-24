Woman ID'd 35 Years After PA Turnpike Crash: State Police

Linda Jean McClure in high school yearbook photo for her senior year. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police

A 26-year-old western Pennsylvania woman has been identified 35 years after she died at the scene of a tractor-trailer collision on the state turnpike, authorities say.

Linda Jean McClure, of Indiana, PA was a passenger in a tractor-trailer truck that slammed into the fuel tank of another tractor-trailer at mile marker 119.4 in the eastbound lanes of the PA Turnpike in Somerset County on Oct. 22, 1987, the state police announced on Jan. 24, 2023.

McClure, and the driver of the tractor-trailer she was riding in, died after the cab of the tractor caught fire, according to the release.

The truck driver was identified as a California man (his name was not released), but McClure remained unidentified despite numerous attempts over the years, attempts to identify her, the police detail in the release.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission agreed to pay for forensic genetic genealogy DNA testing in Aug. 2022 which led the Othram lab in Woodland, Texas to her nearest living relative.

The lab's forensic scientists used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to produce a genealogical profile for the unknown victim.

PSP Troop T investigators continued their investigation and determined that the woman was McClure.

Her brother later submitted a DNA sample for comparison, which confirmed McClure was the victim of the crash, according to police.

Her family told investigators they last communicated with her in the late 1980s.

She was never reported as missing to law enforcement, according to the release.

“There were many obstacles in this case but none that deterred the outcome,” said Major Michael Carroll, commander of PSP Area II. “I commend the troopers who remained dedicated to their duty and ultimately brought closure to this case.”

“The Pennsylvania Turnpike is pleased we were able to support the State Police on this cold case,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “We hope that this revelation provides long overdue comfort to Ms. McClure’s family.”

