ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Woman ID'd 35 Years After PA Turnpike Crash: State Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJqKg_0kPZLxwb00
Linda Jean McClure in high school yearbook photo for her senior year. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police

A 26-year-old western Pennsylvania woman has been identified 35 years after she died at the scene of a tractor-trailer collision on the state turnpike, authorities say.

Linda Jean McClure, of Indiana, PA was a passenger in a tractor-trailer truck that slammed into the fuel tank of another tractor-trailer at mile marker 119.4 in the eastbound lanes of the PA Turnpike in Somerset County on Oct. 22, 1987, the state police announced on Jan. 24, 2023.

McClure, and the driver of the tractor-trailer she was riding in, died after the cab of the tractor caught fire, according to the release.

The truck driver was identified as a California man (his name was not released), but McClure remained unidentified despite numerous attempts over the years, attempts to identify her, the police detail in the release.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission agreed to pay for forensic genetic genealogy DNA testing in Aug. 2022 which led the Othram lab in Woodland, Texas to her nearest living relative.

The lab's forensic scientists used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to produce a genealogical profile for the unknown victim.

PSP Troop T investigators continued their investigation and determined that the woman was McClure.

Her brother later submitted a DNA sample for comparison, which confirmed McClure was the victim of the crash, according to police.

Her family told investigators they last communicated with her in the late 1980s.

She was never reported as missing to law enforcement, according to the release.

“There were many obstacles in this case but none that deterred the outcome,” said Major Michael Carroll, commander of PSP Area II. “I commend the troopers who remained dedicated to their duty and ultimately brought closure to this case.”

“The Pennsylvania Turnpike is pleased we were able to support the State Police on this cold case,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “We hope that this revelation provides long overdue comfort to Ms. McClure’s family.”

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Victim identified in deadly Johnstown shooting, police searching for suspect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who was shot and killed in Johnstown Monday was identified by Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees as he provided details on an autopsy during a morning press conference. Lees was joined Wednesday, Jan. 25 by Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard. The coroner […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

1 killed in Johnstown shooting, police investigating

Editors note: It was previously believed that the suspects were taken into custody. However, the story has been updated to show that as of 6:21 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, no suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man was killed in a shooting in Johnstown […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO DUE IN COURT TODAY FOR PLEA HEARINGS

A Westmoreland County man who has an extensive criminal history is due for a plea court hearing today in Indiana County Court. 43-year-old Dennis Michael Shank of Derry will enter his plea before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco for charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications facility for an incident reported on April 15th of 2021. Shank has a criminal history that goes back to 1997, with charges of theft, simple assault, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct filed against him previously. In 2022, he was also charged with possessing an instrument of crime with intent and inmate procuring a weapon for himself for trying to make a weapon out of wires from face masks. He planned on trying to escape during a preliminary hearing in June of last year, but police got wind of the plan and he was caught with his handmade weapons.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Allegedly Resists Arrest During Incident in Reynoldsville Borough

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly resisted arrest during an incident that occurred in Reynoldsville Borough. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department on Friday, January 20, filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Travis Michael Hayes, of Indiana, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Three arrested in cross-county catalytic converter thefts

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — For the past few years, they've been known as easy targets. Thieves can slide under a vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter in a matter of minutes. The metals in those parts are potentially worth some money. Westmoreland County officials outlined the case against...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash

The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown police release photos of Moxham homicide suspect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are seeking your help in finding the Moxham homicide suspect. Below are the photos from JPD of the suspect in the Monday afternoon deadly shooting as well as the jacket he was wearing: Anyone with information is asked […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
465K+
Followers
65K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy