Newtown, CT

Vandal Steals American Flag, Say Newtown Police

By Mac Bullock
 5 days ago
The US flag at Countryside Gallery in Newtown Borough. Photo Credit: Newtown Borough Police Department

An American flag was stolen from a pole in Newtown Borough, authorities say.

Strong winds on the night of Friday, Jan. 13 caused the flagpole outside the Countryside Gallery at 2 South State Street to snap, police said in a statement.

While the banner was hanging down, a vandal leaped up and snatched it, investigators believe. Police say they are reviewing security footage to identify the thief.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newtown Borough Police Department at 215-860-7835 or visit the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage.

