Obituary: Robert Mericle
Robert Dean Mericle, age 83 of Rhinelander, passed away peacefully at Friendly Village Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Bob was born March 14, 1939, in Mole Lake to Tillie L. (Ackley) and Robert Mericle. He graduated from Crandon High in 1956, where he was an All-State offensive lineman. Bob joined the...
Special assessments raise ire of some Rhinelander residents, city council members
Ohlson Lane resident Richard Ottman was the first to address the city council during a public hearing on the assessments charged to Ottman and his neighbors for sewer and water installation. Courtesy HodagTV. Seven property owners on Ohlson Lane recently received bills from the city of Rhinelander, requesting payment of...
Two snowmobile fatalities reported in the Northwoods
UPDATE: The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased as Michael J. Green, 57, of Oak Lawn, Ill. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating two snowmobile fatalities in the Northwoods that happened yesterday. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call...
