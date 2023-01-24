ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

starjournalnow.com

Obituary: Robert Mericle

Robert Dean Mericle, age 83 of Rhinelander, passed away peacefully at Friendly Village Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Bob was born March 14, 1939, in Mole Lake to Tillie L. (Ackley) and Robert Mericle. He graduated from Crandon High in 1956, where he was an All-State offensive lineman. Bob joined the...
RHINELANDER, WI
Two snowmobile fatalities reported in the Northwoods

UPDATE: The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased as Michael J. Green, 57, of Oak Lawn, Ill. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating two snowmobile fatalities in the Northwoods that happened yesterday. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI

