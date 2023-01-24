UFC 283 medical suspensions bench nearly a dozen fighters for six months, including Deiveson Figueiredo and Jamahal Hill

Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
I’d beat that guy in my sleep’ Ex-UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold calls out ‘little dudes’ Jake Paul
MMA fighters frequently underappreciate YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul since many of them believe the ring opponents that he defeated were not strong enough. Jake’s most recent fight challenge came from the retired UFC fighter Luke Rockhold. Jake Paul started off the year by signing in the Professional Fighters League in...
sportszion.com
“Dumbest idea in sports history” Ex-UFC fighter Chael Sonnen takes jab at Tyson Fury over his bout offer to Francis Ngannou
There has been talking of a bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, but Chael Patrick Sonnen thinks their proposed terms and conditions are ridiculous and that the fight shouldn’t go ahead that way at all. Francis Ngannou, who recently announced his departure from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC),...
MMAmania.com
Four fighters removed from UFC in latest roster update, including two former champions
UFC 283 went down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) and it featured the retirement of two mixed martial arts (MMA) legends: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Glover Teixeira. Both of them laid their gloves down in the Octagon after suffering defeat inside Jeunesse Arena.
Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”
UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC champ Frank Mir, scores UFC's first NIL deal
The UFC is investing in the future of Bella Mir, who is arguably the biggest potential prospect in women’s MMA. Mir, who is the 20-year-old daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, has come to terms with the promotion to be its first NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ambassador, the UFC announced on Friday following an initial report from ESPN.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC veteran Felipe Colares stops alleged thief in Brazil
Former UFC featherweight Felipe Colares used his jiu-jitsu skills to stop a man accused of stealing a phone Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro. The MMA fighter was filmed holding the alleged thief on the ground while waiting for police to arrive. Colares shared photos and a video of the incident...
MMAmania.com
Shell-shocked Conor McGregor just got run over by a car, shouts ‘I could have been dead!’ in aftermath video
From Road House to Road Rash. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-division champion Conor McGregor was recently run down by a careless driver while getting in his morning ride, which not only destroyed his bicycle, but also left “Notorious” mangled on one side of his body. Movsar Evloev...
MMA Fighting
Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC
Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter again after recent offer: ‘It’s full immersion’
Conor McGregor could be back for another season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). The Irish sports star coached opposite then-top Bantamweight contender, Urijah Faber, on TUF 22, the long-running Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) reality fight tournament series. It was only the second season at the time to feature coaches who didn’t square off at the end of the season.
Yardbarker
Alexandre Pantoja Hopes Brandon Moreno Doesn’t Try to Avoid Trilogy Bout
As a reserve fighter for the UFC 283 co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja was one of the first people to congratulate Brandon Moreno. backstage after the Mexican fighter regained the flyweight title in Rio de Janeiro last weekend with a victory over Deiveson Figueiredo. The tone of that interaction quickly changed,...
UFC champ Jamahal Hill had the perfect response to Jiri Prochazka's viral 'I'm coming' video
Within minutes of Jamahal Hill dominating Glover Teixeira to claim the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283 this past Saturday, the UFC’s official Twitter account posted a message to Hill from former champ Jiri Prochazka that went viral. In the video, Prochazka is somewhere in the woods while...
Report: Aljamain Sterling Slated to Defend UFC Bantamweight Title Against Henry Cejudo at UFC 287 (Update)
Aljamain Sterling is slated to defend the UFC bantamweight championship against the returning Henry Cejudo this spring. First reported by MMA Fighting, the 135-pound title clash is being targeted for UFC 287 on April 8. No other information has been disclosed by the promotion at this time, including location or venue.
Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal Set For UFC 287 In April
Former UFC title challengers, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC 287 on April 8. UFC President Dana White officially confirmed the booking via a live video stream on Friday. Burns is 6-2 in his last eight Octagon outings and is coming off a first-round submission win over, Neil Magny, back at UFC 283 in Brazil earlier this month. Masvidal meanwhile is currently riding a three-fight losing streak and will try to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington, at UFC 272 last March.
calfkicker.com
UFC welterweight condemns students of Andrew Tate’s courses calling them “weird as hell”
A number of UFC aces caught flak for supporting Andrew Tate through much of his controversy and even stuck with him despite human trafficking arrest. Among them are newly crowned UFC champion, Jamahal HIll, Aljamain Sterling and veteran Uriah Hall. One man who isn’t afraid to criticize tate is rising...
BBC
Conor McGregor: UFC star says he 'got away with his life' after being knocked off his bike by a car
Conor McGregor says he has "got away with his life" after being knocked off his bicycle by a car. The UFC star posted a video on Instagram of the aftermath of a crash, showing the driver apologising and asking if McGregor is okay. Irish fighter McGregor, 34, appears shaken up...
Major Boxing Match Announced
The boxing world is gearing up for a major boxing match that was just announced to take place in just one month on February 26, 2023. ESPN has announced that boxer and Youtube superstar Jake Paul will be fighting boxer Tommy 'TNT' Fury on February 26, 2023, only on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Dillon Danis shares heated DM exchange with UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland
Dillon Danis has shared a heated DM exchange he had with UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland. Danis (2-0 MMA) made headlines when he recently pulled out of a high-profile boxing bout with social media star KSI that was scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14th, at the Wembley Arena in London.
MMAmania.com
Dana White’s Power Slap Ep. 2: Live stream updates, results, reactions
Guess who’s back? Back again. Slapping’s back ... tell a friend. No, seriously, if you like this stuff, tell someone, because there weren’t a lot of eyeballs on it last week, and they can use the help. The good news is that on any given weekday, MMA Maniacs here click more than 100,000 pages on our lovely site, so we know about a third of the viewership was our loyal members, because we all know every one of you tuned in, right? Right?
Sean O’Malley understands why the UFC wouldn’t agree to Francis Ngannou’s sponsorship request: “You give him a little bit and then you got to give this guy a little bit”
Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou not being allowed to have his own in-cage sponsors by the UFC. Earlier this month, Francis Ngannou was released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a negotiating period in which ‘The Predator’ listed a series of things he wanted.
Comments / 0