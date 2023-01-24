Read full article on original website
‘Suspicious Package Containing Unknown Product’ Found in Casper Home
Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has provided more details on the investigation that occurred Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of Cody Avenue, in Casper. According to a press release from Andersen, at 2:31 p.m. Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to the area in order to assist Casper Police with an inactive investigation.
Another Felon Failed to Return to Casper Re-Entry Center
Another person has failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, who stated that they are seeking the public's assistance in locating Anthony Ortega, who is currently now wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the...
Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Casper man -- convicted and sentenced for a fourth DUI in 10 years after being found passed out at an intersection downtown in 2021 -- pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing in federal court in Cheyenne on Monday. Steven Robert Venjohn...
Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists Assisting Casper PD in Active Investigation, Avoid the Area
Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has confirmed to K2 Radio News that no hazardous material has been found in the area. Evacuations have been lifted and a media release will follow, explaining the situation. Original Story Below:. Casper Fire-EMS is currently on scene assisting the Casper Police Department with an...
Casper Man Hears 5-8 Year Sentence for Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl
In the spring of last year, a Casper man was charged with first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The most serious charge is punishable by a 25- to 50-year prison sentence. Court documents state Donald Glen Caraveau was born in 1969 and the girl was born in...
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter
A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
Retired Fire Captain Graduates Detention Officer Basic Training, Wins ‘Honor Graduate’ Award
It shouldn't come as any surprise. When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired from Casper Fire-EMS after 25 years, he could have gone quietly into that good night (and by 'good night' we mean retirement; not, like, death). He could have taken a coconut filled with rum to the beach and laid in the sand all day. But he didn't do that. McJunkin decided to embark on a whole new career; one in which he could still help people.
Parents of Lt. Danny Dundas Establish Casper College Scholarship in Honor of Their Son
Casper College announced that the parents of Casper Police Lieutenant Danny Dundas, David and Karla Dundas, have established a scholarship for Casper College in honor of their late son. That's according to a press release from the college, which stated that the Lt. Danndy Dundas Memorial Scholarship will offer two...
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning
A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
Arctic Blast Hitting Natrona County: Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow, Intense Wind
There's an 80 percent chance of precipitation today and tomorrow for Natrona County, the National Weather Service says, with wind chill values as low as -20. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Sunday to see a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly...
Winter Storm Advisory: Heavy Snow, Bitter Cold Expected in Natrona County
The National Weather service warns of a winter storm for the Casper-area, with the possibility of 8" of snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Saturday through Tuesday...Bitterly cold temperatures likely East of the Divide. High temperatures may stay below zero with...
Casper Ghost Busters Save Wyoming Restaurant
It's no surprise that a restaurant called Little Shop Of Burgers might have ghosts in it. Right, well Casper Wyoming has its own set of ghostbusters. A father and daughter team who live not far off in Fort Danger. Fort Danger is another story for another time. One ghost you...
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
PHOTOS: These Are the Doggos You Can Adopt Right Now From the Casper Humane Society
Every so often, we find ourselves looking at animal adoption websites. This is a mistake, because we then want to adopt every single dog that we see. It happened with Metro and now it's happening with the Casper Humane Society. The Casper Humane Society currently has 26 dogs available for...
Can You Save Money On Eggs By Raising Your Own Wyoming Chickens?
Egg prices are out of control and we're all looking for ways to save. How about raising your own chickens?. Depending on where you live, there's a good chance you can raise chickens in your backyard. Casper for instance allows for 6 chickens to be raised at your families residence.
So You Think You Can Drag? Auditions This Weekend for March Drag Show at The Lyric
Because of the snow storm in Casper, auditions for 'So You Think You Can Drag' have been postponed to Wednesday, February 1 from 7pm-9pm at The Lyric. So you think you can drag? Well, now's your chance to prove it and, in doing so, you may just earn yourself a shot in the spotlight.
