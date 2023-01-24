ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tyler Cameron Spotted Making Out With Mystery Woman at Florida Wedding After Sparking Romance Rumors With Kristin Cavallari

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isZdO_0kPZLP8100
Tyler Cameron and Kristin Cavallari

Back on the dating scene. Tyler Cameron was spotted packing on the PDA with a mystery woman shortly after he was linked to Kristin Cavallari .

Cameron, 29, made out with a unidentified brunette at a wedding in Florida over the weekend, according to a video obtained by TMZ . In the clip, the former Bachelorette contestant is seen enjoying his time with his date as they danced to "Poison" by Bell Biv DeVoe and "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani .

The outlet also claimed that the reality TV star arrived and left with the unknown woman.

Earlier this month, Cameron made headlines when he rang in New Year's Eve with Cavallari , 36, and their mutual friends. The pair, who previously denied romance rumors in April 2022, were joined by Jason Tartick , Kaitlyn Bristowe , Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes .

In several social media posts, Cameron was seen holding the Uncommon James founder close as they danced. In a second video, Tartick, 34, repeatedly asked the former ABC personality what he was doing in Nashville and if he is single.

Cameron and Cavallari first formed a connection when the model appeared in a promo video for her brand in Palm Springs. At the time, the Hills alum shut down rumors that she was dating Cameron following their collaboration.

“Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him,” Cavallari, who previously called it quits with ex-husband Jay Cutler , told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise. If I was, I would not answer the question, put it that way. … Nothing is going on. He was a hired actor, OK?”

The Florida native, for his part, also praised the time he spent working with Cavallari , telling E! News that same month, "We had so much fun. The video that we made together is gonna be crazy and exciting and fun to watch. Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around. I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic."

Before sparking dating speculation with the Laguna Beach alum, Cameron previously dated Gigi Hadid after finishing as the runner-up on Hannah Brown 's season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. He later moved on with model Camila Kendra before their split in August 2021 after less than one year together.

Cameron had a brief romance with Paige Lorenze before confirming their breakup in August 2022.

