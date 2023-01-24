Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans
Jayson Tatum is staying mum on the blown no-call on his foul on LeBron James that allowed the Boston Celtics to force overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers and win. To recall, Tatum fouled James with less than a second left on the clock as the Lakers star was attacking the basket for the potential […] The post Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
‘Too obvious’: Terrible LeBron James no-call vs. Celtics draws scathing reaction from Rui Hachimura
Rui Hachimura has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for barely a couple of days, and he’s already experienced so much drama. The age-old Celtics-Lakers rivalry game was marred by controversy after a blatant missed call on a LeBron James game-winner attempt. Almost everyone sided with LA, as it was painfully clear that they were shafted by the referees. After the game, Hachimura, who had front-row seats to the action, sounded off on the blown call.(video courtesy of HoopsHype).
Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley goes from hero to zero in wild sequence at end of regulation vs. Celtics
As expected, Saturday’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics produced an instant classic. What not too many fans saw coming was the fact that Patrick Beverley was going to play a major role in the final outcome of the game. Beverley came up clutch for the Lakers as they nearly […] The post Lakers’ Patrick Beverley goes from hero to zero in wild sequence at end of regulation vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m done arguing’: Joel Embiid sounds off on MVP ‘statement game’ after wrecking Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Joel Embiid wasn’t trying to make a statement. Whether he intended to or not, the Philadelphia 76ers center let his play do the talking during the team’s 126-119 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Embiid, who finished as the MVP runner-up to Nikola Jokic the last two seasons, was the clear victor in their […] The post ‘I’m done arguing’: Joel Embiid sounds off on MVP ‘statement game’ after wrecking Nikola Jokic, Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
NBA, refs admit to costing Lakers game vs. Celtics on LeBron James no-call
The lead official of the Los Angeles Lakers’ controversial loss to the Boston Celtics and the NBA admitted that LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum on a layup attempt that would have sealed victory for the Lakers. Instead, Los Angeles fell in overtime on Saturday night at TD Garden, 125-121.
Suns HC Monty Williams shades Deandre Ayton after game-ending play
Three steps forward, one giant step back. The Phoenix Suns had been garnering momentum after a three-game winning streak, but a 95-99 loss to a Dallas Mavericks team that was without Luka Doncic almost the entire game might have brought past issues back up to the surface. Trailing by two...
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors
Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout
It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Phoenix Suns. Last year’s top seed has had several key pieces in and out of the lineup with Jae Crowder holding himself out even bother the season began. The veteran forward’s holdout may have evoked mixed feelings from Suns fans, but it hasn’t changed how […] The post Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer
Hall of Fame guard Pete Maravich wasn’t in the league for a long time when compared to the length of NBA careers today. The 1976-77 scoring champion would play 10 seasons in the league before retiring at the end of the 1979-1980 season due to persistent injuries. However, anybody you ask about “Pistol” Pete says […] The post ‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s $25,000 fine for ‘Suck It’ celly draws hilarious offer from Triple H
Joel Embiid made waves all around the NBA after he was hit with a $25,000 fine for his now-infamous in-game celebration. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar channeled his inner WWE fan by hitting the “Suck It” celebration during the Sixers’ win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. For his trouble, the league decided to slap him […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid’s $25,000 fine for ‘Suck It’ celly draws hilarious offer from Triple H appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner’s Pacers extension has Tyrese Haliburton ready to dance
The trade rumors revolving around Myles Turner are finally done, as the big man agreed to a 2-year, $60 million contract extension with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. His Pacers teammate, Tyrese Haliburton, made his feelings known in regards to the extension on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/AEVrRqCNtg — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) January 28, 2023 The Pacers have […] The post Myles Turner’s Pacers extension has Tyrese Haliburton ready to dance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: LeBron James absolutely fuming at refs after no-call at buzzer in Lakers vs. Celtics
LeBron James absolutely lost it after the referees missed an obvious foul from Jayson Tatum that would have given the Los Angeles Lakers the chance to win against the Boston Celtics at the death of time. With the scores tied at 105-105 with less than five seconds remaining in the...
Blazers’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Blazers had a promising start to the season. They went 5-1 in October. Since then, however, they’ve been on a net downward trajectory. The Blazers are currently sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 23-25 win-loss record. They’ve also lost six of their last 10 games. For sure, they have […] The post Blazers’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ shocked reaction to Patrick Beverley’s near game-winner for Lakers vs. Celtics
LeBron James absolutely loved Patrick Beverley’s clutch basket in the fourth quarter that almost gave the Los Angeles Lakers the win against the Boston Celtics. After Anthony Davis bricked his 3-point shot in the closing seconds, Beverley literally rose up to the occasion and rebounded the ball for the epic putback slam. He couldn’t come […] The post LeBron James’ shocked reaction to Patrick Beverley’s near game-winner for Lakers vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
