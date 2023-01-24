Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Bystander wounded in shootout with police at Arizona RV park
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A bystander was struck by gunfire during a shootout between a suspect and officers at a recreational vehicle park in northwestern Arizona, authorities said. Bullhead City police said officers went to the Silver View RV Resort on Friday to investigate reports of a man...
northcentralnews.net
Multiple Phoenix-area freeway closures this weekend, Jan. 27–30
Freeway closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Jan. 27–30) will once again include northbound Interstate 17, between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road. Northbound drivers on I-17 should plan to exit before the Bethany Home exit to avoid long lines of exiting traffic. Here are a...
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
AZFamily
Graphic video: Body cameras show shooting of Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix
Civil rights attorney weighs in on video showing beating death of Tyre Nichols. Attorney Ben Taylor talks about what he saw in the videos and why the now-former Memphis police officers were charged with murder in of Tyre Nichols' death.
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
AZFamily
Phoenix housing market crash could bring prices down 25%, report says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Interest rates are sky-high, while overall affordability in the Valley is at record lows. Now that the housing market is beginning to cool off, a major investment firm is giving an ominous look at Phoenix’s housing market. The New York Post first obtained the memo...
AZFamily
Police search South Mountain Park for more human remains after hiker finds skull
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for more human remains after a hiker found a human skull on South Mountain earlier this month. Phoenix police say the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Investigators are searching portions of South Mountain Park on Saturday, and the area will be shut down until the search is finished.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
Sedona Red Rock News
Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
Phoenix police looking for help identifying jewelry robbery suspect
Phoenix police are looking for someone who allegedly reached over the counter and stole several pieces of jewelry at a Curacao store near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers arrived near 36th and Missouri avenues and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The man hasn’t been identified. Video from Arizona’s Family...
AZFamily
Human remains found in irrigation canal near Laveen
GILA RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help after human remains were found earlier this month in the Gila River Indian Community near Laveen. The skeletal remains were found on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 12 in an irrigation canal along Elliot Road, west of 59th Avenue. Gila River police believe the remains are of a male, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, possibly white or Hispanic, and between the ages of 15 and 20. He was found wearing red Fubu XL-sized pants, a multi-colored XL-sized HUP brand shirt and a red Gildan XL-sized sweater. He was also wearing a chain with a lock around his neck.
AZFamily
The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff
A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
AZFamily
Animal advocates proposing new bill that would protect Alpine wild horses
Wife of man shot and killed by Phoenix police trying to return body to Mexico. Family says Cosme Medina Núñez came to the Valley to provide for his wife and kids in Mexico and they're struggling to understand what led up to the shooting.
ABC 15 News
One dead after allegedly breaking into El Mirage house
One man is dead after he and three other armed individuals allegedly forced entry into a house near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads Saturday evening. Officials say when the four individuals broke in, one of the occupants of the house fired at the group. One of the suspects was shot...
