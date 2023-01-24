ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wikieup, AZ

Comments / 3

Related
ABC 15 News

Bystander wounded in shootout with police at Arizona RV park

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A bystander was struck by gunfire during a shootout between a suspect and officers at a recreational vehicle park in northwestern Arizona, authorities said. Bullhead City police said officers went to the Silver View RV Resort on Friday to investigate reports of a man...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Multiple Phoenix-area freeway closures this weekend, Jan. 27–30

Freeway closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Jan. 27–30) will once again include northbound Interstate 17, between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road. Northbound drivers on I-17 should plan to exit before the Bethany Home exit to avoid long lines of exiting traffic. Here are a...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Police search South Mountain Park for more human remains after hiker finds skull

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for more human remains after a hiker found a human skull on South Mountain earlier this month. Phoenix police say the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Investigators are searching portions of South Mountain Park on Saturday, and the area will be shut down until the search is finished.
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers arrived near 36th and Missouri avenues and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The man hasn’t been identified. Video from Arizona’s Family...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Human remains found in irrigation canal near Laveen

GILA RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help after human remains were found earlier this month in the Gila River Indian Community near Laveen. The skeletal remains were found on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 12 in an irrigation canal along Elliot Road, west of 59th Avenue. Gila River police believe the remains are of a male, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, possibly white or Hispanic, and between the ages of 15 and 20. He was found wearing red Fubu XL-sized pants, a multi-colored XL-sized HUP brand shirt and a red Gildan XL-sized sweater. He was also wearing a chain with a lock around his neck.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff

A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead after allegedly breaking into El Mirage house

One man is dead after he and three other armed individuals allegedly forced entry into a house near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads Saturday evening. Officials say when the four individuals broke in, one of the occupants of the house fired at the group. One of the suspects was shot...
EL MIRAGE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy