Sioux Falls, SD

Brooks & Dunn announce stop in Sioux Falls as part of REBOOT 2023

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago

Brooks & Dunn, the legendary country duo, announced they'll make a stop in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center as part of their new tour.

The REBOOT 2023 Tour will be held June 2 in Sioux Falls. Along with Brooks & Dunn, Scotty McCreery, who won the 10th season of American Idol, will open for the duo.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, at the KELOLAND Box Office.

