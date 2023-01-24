Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now
Resilient businesses primed for future growth aren't a thing of the past. Vertex is a leader in the cystic fibrosis space with potential to disrupt other areas too. Intuitive Surgical is managing to navigate short-term slowing in medical procedures. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 55% and 61% to Buy In 2023
HubSpot is a leader in the customer relationship management (CRM) software market. Etsy has cultivated significant brand recognition by focusing on unique and creative goods. HubSpot and Etsy currently trade at a discount to their historical valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Tech stocks are hurting right now, but it would be a mistake to ignore them. The Trade Desk will continue to benefit from ad market growth in the coming years. Roku's recent quarter proves that it's more than a pandemic play. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023
With an 8.4% yield and a long track record of dividend growth, this Dividend King won't let you down. Kroger's dividend is not only high-yielding, but it's growing quickly. Kraft Heinz is seeing solid sales growth and pays a yield of 4%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Down 18.9% in 2022, Is UPS Stock a Buy for 2023?
UPS had an excellent run in the earlier stages of the pandemic, but growth is slowing as consumer spending changes again.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock's Lifting the Nasdaq, but Here's Thursday's Biggest Winner
The Nasdaq moved higher on Thursday morning, keeping up positive momentum in 2023. Tesla shares jumped as the company defended against concerns about slowing demand. Qualtrics stock got a big boost after the experience management software specialist reported its latest financial results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Is Altria the Best Dividend Yield in the S&P 500?
Altria has the third-highest dividend yield among S&P 500 stocks. High-yielding energy stocks will likely be unable to support their currently high variable dividends if oil prices fall. Altria's yield, defensive nature, and track record make it the best dividend stock on the S&P 500 today. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Why Pliant Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week
Pliant announced positive interim data from a phase 2a study of bexotegrast in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company also revealed plans to conduct a $250 million public stock offering. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 2 Heavily Discounted Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's cutting-edge tech, formidable competitive moat, and proven ability to deliver strong operating results in a tough environment bode well for the company's long-term prospects. Tilray's staying power could lead to sizable returns for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Is It Time to Buy the Buffett Stock That Buffett Can't Buy?
Warren Buffett loves stocks with wide economic moats and predictable cash flows. This railroad generates an operating margin of around 40% and has paid consecutive dividends for over a century. Buffett bought the dip with BNSF, and that should work with this railroad stock as well. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Investing behind major tailwinds is a surefire way to grow your money. Take-Two is moving forward with its strategy to tackle the $200 billion video game industry. Nvidia is a great stock to invest in the growing adoption of artificial intelligence. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
2 Market-Beating Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for 10 Years
Novo Nordisk's leadership in diabetes treatment has led to a longstanding track record of success. Merck's key medicine still has plenty of potential, and the company is turning to other avenues as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
3 Low-Risk Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Easterly Government Properties has exceptionally reliable cash flow to fund its dividend. Johnson & Johnson is a perennial safe haven with potential catalysts on the way. PepsiCo is a practically recession-proof Dividend King. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s new therapies are beginning to pay off. Vertex Pharmaceuticals sees promise in exa-cel, a treatment for rare blood diseases. Eli Lilly has four key drug launches scheduled for this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Is Abbott Laboratories a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
Abbott Laboratories recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell 47% year over year. Declining demand for COVID-19 tests is a challenge, but multiple growth drivers could push the stock higher for patient investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
4 FAANG Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Be Big Winners in 2023 -- and 1 Analysts Aren't So Bullish About
Wall Street's 12-month price targets for Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple reflect significant upside potential. Analysts also think that Meta Platforms stock could rise modestly. However, the consensus price target for Netflix is lower than the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Burning Questions: 3 Stocks With Concerns in 2023
The road ahead isn't without some bumps along the way.
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks That Could Soar in 2023
The travel and e-commerce industries face changes in consumer spending in the near future, but favorable long-term tailwinds remain. Airbnb provides a source of income for millions of hosts around the world, and is attracting every type of traveler. Chewy is rapidly growing its pet healthcare segment while tapping into...
Comments / 0