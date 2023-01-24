Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Two Amarillo High tennis state champs sign national letters of intent
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies state championship tennis team had two players sign to play tennis at the collegiate level. Eleanor Archer signed to continue her eduation and career at Washington University in St. Louis. Wade Bryant is staying in his home state of Texas as he...
KFDA
Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff offering discounted tickets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering discounted tickets this weekend. The event will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 5;30 to 8:30, and tickets will be $1. The Bluff will also offer $1 admission all day for Saturday, Jan....
KFDA
Arts in the Sunset hosting first show in a newly renovated space this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Arts in the Sunset is hosting its first show in a newly renovated space starting this weekend. The show is “The Madness of Man” by Amarillo Artist Dale Conner will be shown from Jan. 28 to Feb. 18 at the Ann Crouch Gallery.
KFDA
Welcome Pardner honors two First Responders
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome Pardner honored two First Responders this morning at their monthly breakfast. Canyon Police Officer Jabril Hill and Corporal Garett Banes saved a woman from a burning car on I-27 last October. Hill and Banes were honored this morning for their bravery, dedication and service to...
KFDA
WTAMU to announce $1.5 million endowment for Pampa, White Deer students
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will announce a $1.5 million endowment for Pampa and White Deer students on Feb. 2. WTAMU officials said the One West Gift announcement is at 10:00 a.m. next Thursday at Pampa High School, located at 111 E. Harvester Ave. A retired petroleum...
KFDA
Amarillo College seeing a flatline for spring enrollment
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Junior colleges in the Panhandle area are seeing a new trend with spring enrollment as experts say numbers of students are trending downward despite the economy trending down. Traditionally when the economy begins to trend downward, enrollment in junior and community colleges rise in hopes of...
KFDA
Amarillo High and Palo Duro face off with both teams undefeated in district
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two of the best basketball teams in Amarillo are set to face off for the first time this season. On Friday, the Palo Duro and Amarillo High boys basketball teams hit the floor. It’s the final AISD basketball matchup we haven’t seen yet this season. It’s...
KFDA
United Supermarket adding yellow stickers on bathroom mirrors for human trafficking awareness
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Supermarket stores are helping combat human trafficking by raising awareness in sticker form. Our area stores will be placing yellow stickers like these on the mirrors in their bathrooms. The hope is for the stickers to allow a possible victim to seek help. United...
KFDA
Randall’s Sadie Sanchez reaches 1,000-point milestone
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To get 1,000 career points, it would take a player about 80 games averaging 12.5 points per game. That is something Randall’s Sadie Sanchez has been dreaming of since freshman year, and she eclipsed the milestone halfway through her sophomore year in the 57-42 win over Hereford on January 10th. That is something that she knows only comes through hard work and dedication.
KFDA
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning. Potter County officials say they received a call around 8:24 a.m. for a crash on FM 2381 in the area of Tascosa Road north of Loop 335. The two vehicles collided head-on. One person was taken...
KFDA
Amarillo teen facing murder charges for the shooting of 2 victims in mobile home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths of a man and woman in November. Court documents say Chris Knight, who was a family member of one of the two found dead, shot both Tyler Knight and Bethany Mullican in a mobile home.
KFDA
‘Everything goes down, you’ve still got your farmer’: Eggflation has more turning to Panhandle farmers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the Winter, chickens typically produce fewer eggs, but add bird flu to the mix and you have “egg-flation.”. Finding eggs at the grocery store has become harder and it’s now coming with a large price tag. Although the cost is up at stores,...
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St
VIDEO: Historic Route 66 water tower mural beginning painting in Amarillo. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: ENMU hosting ‘Chocolate Sunday’ fundraiser in February. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST. VIDEO: City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023...
KFDA
Good News: Snow storm brings much needed moisture to the Panhandle area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our first real snow storm of the winter season is now in the books. A quick review of the storm’s impact on the area reveals that it brought more good than harm. After a lengthy dry spell and a lack of wintry weather so far...
KFDA
DPS: 1 dead, 1 arrested for drinking and driving after crash in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead and another arrested for drinking in Moore County. According to DPS, on Wednesday at around 9:25 p.m., a suburban was driving west on FM 119 while a Silverado driven by 47-year-old Shawna Granillo was driving east.
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. According to the release, 32-year-old Nielsen Ray Connor is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
Comments / 0