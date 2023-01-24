AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To get 1,000 career points, it would take a player about 80 games averaging 12.5 points per game. That is something Randall’s Sadie Sanchez has been dreaming of since freshman year, and she eclipsed the milestone halfway through her sophomore year in the 57-42 win over Hereford on January 10th. That is something that she knows only comes through hard work and dedication.

