Canyon, TX

KFDA

Two Amarillo High tennis state champs sign national letters of intent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies state championship tennis team had two players sign to play tennis at the collegiate level. Eleanor Archer signed to continue her eduation and career at Washington University in St. Louis. Wade Bryant is staying in his home state of Texas as he...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Welcome Pardner honors two First Responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome Pardner honored two First Responders this morning at their monthly breakfast. Canyon Police Officer Jabril Hill and Corporal Garett Banes saved a woman from a burning car on I-27 last October. Hill and Banes were honored this morning for their bravery, dedication and service to...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

WTAMU to announce $1.5 million endowment for Pampa, White Deer students

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will announce a $1.5 million endowment for Pampa and White Deer students on Feb. 2. WTAMU officials said the One West Gift announcement is at 10:00 a.m. next Thursday at Pampa High School, located at 111 E. Harvester Ave. A retired petroleum...
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

Amarillo College seeing a flatline for spring enrollment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Junior colleges in the Panhandle area are seeing a new trend with spring enrollment as experts say numbers of students are trending downward despite the economy trending down. Traditionally when the economy begins to trend downward, enrollment in junior and community colleges rise in hopes of...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall’s Sadie Sanchez reaches 1,000-point milestone

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To get 1,000 career points, it would take a player about 80 games averaging 12.5 points per game. That is something Randall’s Sadie Sanchez has been dreaming of since freshman year, and she eclipsed the milestone halfway through her sophomore year in the 57-42 win over Hereford on January 10th. That is something that she knows only comes through hard work and dedication.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. According to the release, 32-year-old Nielsen Ray Connor is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
AMARILLO, TX

