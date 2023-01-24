Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Related
5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
San Francisco gallery owner who sprayed water on homeless woman in viral video has been arrested
Collier Gwin, a San Francisco resident and gallery owner who sprayed water on a woman in a viral video, has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department.
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San Leandro
Multiple robbery suspects have been arrested following a series of armed robbery in the Bay area of California. It started back in May of 2022 when authorities from the City of San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda all started to experience similar robberies.
Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree
HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
Video: Brazen armed thieves rob Oakland convenience store at gunpoint
OAKLAND -- Five young thieves strolled into an Oakland convenience store over the weekend, pulled out a handgun on the clerk and stole thousands of dollars. The brazen crime was captured on surveillance video. Oakland police investigators said the incident took place on Saturday night just before midnight in a West Oakland convenience store.On video, you can see the five thieves -- wearing black masks and hoodies -- walk into the store and calmly approach the clerk.They first ask for purchase tobacco. When the clerk asked for their IDs, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.At one point a customer walked in. The thieves quickly ran out of the store, escaping with thousands of dollars and fistful of tobacco products.
New CA Shooting: 7 People Injured, 1 Killed During Music Video Shoot In Oakland
In what amounts to the third mass shooting in California in as many days, seven people were wounded and one killed during what local news reports characterized as a music video shoot on and Oakland street last night. It happened at a Valero gas station where, apparently, there was some sort of production taking place. The Oakland Police Department reported “a shooting between several individuals” when they arrived on the scene just after 6 p.m. last night. They found multiple shell casings, but none of the victims were on site , according to Oakland Police Department Officer Kim Armstead. “Shortly...
Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
The Half Moon Bay shooting was prompted by a $100 repair bill, local prosecutor says
The man charged with killing seven people in Half Moon Bay this past week reportedly told police he carried out the attack after a supervisor demanded he pay to repair a forklift damaged at work.
back2stonewall.com
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.
The Doodler, is an unidentified serial killer believed responsible for up to 16 murders and three assaults of men in San Francisco, California, between January 1974 and September 1975.[ The nickname was given due to the perpetrator’s habit of sketching his victims prior to their sexual encounters and slayings by stabbing.[2] The perpetrator met his victims at gay nightclubs, bars and restaurants.[
thesource.com
Seven People Shot Dead In Another California Mass Shooting
As the country still reels from the mass shooting in SoCal’s Monterey Park tragedy, where 11 people were killed and at least ten others were wounded by a single shooter, another mass shooting has occurred in the Golden State; this time in the Northern CA’s coastal city of Half Moon Bay, where seven people were fatally shot. It has also been reported that all of the victims in the shooting were Chinese American farm workers.
KRON4
Official 49ers Watch Party at San Pedro Social
Jess Moreles from San Pedro Social chatted with Jessica Wills about how you can enjoy the game at their location in San Jose. Watch the clip to learn more about what’s going on this weekend.
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
SFGate
Drunk Driver Captured, Arrested After Hitting Pedestrian; Victim In Critical Condition
EMERYVILLE (BCN) A pedestrian remains in critical condition in a Bay Area hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver who tried to run away from the scene. An Emeryville police spokesperson said the collision occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of...
SFGate
Sunday Morning News Roundup
Two armed robbery suspects out of South San Francisco remain on the loose late Saturday night, more than a day after they robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. South San Francisco police said it happened at about 2 p.m. Friday at a...
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: South Bay Reentry Program Changes Lives Of Formerly Incarcerated
Mark Ashford has been in and out of the criminal justice system for 26 years, never staying out for more than five months at a time. A few years ago, everything changed with the help of a support program and reentry services. "It is possible for people to change," Ashford,...
Rent prices in other cities are outpacing those in the Bay Area, by a lot
California ranked as the most expensive state to rent in, but the Bay Area barely even made the list.
San Francisco Bay stunned under a blanket of fog on Friday
It looked as if a baker had spread whipped cream across the bay.
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urges calm ahead of Tyre Nichols beating video release
OAKLAND -- Ahead of Friday's scheduled release of the video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urged citizens to be peaceful during any protests.In a statement, Thao said she could not imagine the pain of Nichols's family seeing a video of their loved one brutally beaten, and it was her hope that the swift charges against the officers who killed him would bring a measure of justice to his family. "I know all of Oakland stands with them today," said Thao.Thao said it was understandable people across the country...
SFGate
Bart Reporting Delays Due To Unschedule Maintenance In Oakland
BART officials Friday morning reported unscheduled track maintenance in downtown Oakland had stopped service on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae and the Green Line from Barryessa to Daly City. BART is also reported Friday morning delays on the Blue Line from Dublin to Daly City due to alternate...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0