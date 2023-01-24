ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Bankman-Fried-linked townhouse in Washington, DC, goes on sale for $3.28 million after hosting political gatherings with vegan-heavy menus

Sam Bankman-Fried.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

  • A $3.28 million Washington, DC, townhome with ties to Sam Bankman-Fried was listed for sale, reports say.
  • The 4,100 square-foot property has hosted political gatherings that featured vegan-heavy menus, per the NY Post.
  • Federal prosecutors have seized $700 million in assets and cash connected to Bankman-Fried, court filings show.

A Washington, DC, townhome with ties to disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was just listed for $3.28 million, the New York Post and Realtor.com reported.

The 4,100-square-foot property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an elevator, a temperature-controlled wine fridge, double walk in closets, and a gas fireplace.

The listing reads: "This home is your golden goose for a treasure they say money can't buy: more time, thanks to the low-travel commute to concentrations of employment. This stately abode is a great Washington DC charmer in the highly desirable Capitol Hill neighborhood. Your future self will thank you for acting fast on this one!"

The home is likely one of many real estate assets that Bankman-Fried may offload as federal prosecutors seize $700 million in assets from the fallen crypto king, per the New York Post and Friday court filings .

Last week, authorities said the assets consisted of more than $500 million worth of Robinhood stock with the rest in cash and crypto assets .

Guarding Against Pandemics, a nonprofit run by Bankman-Fried's brother Gabe, purchased the property last April at the same price of its current listing.

Just prior to the collapse of FTX in November, the property was the location for two back-to-back parties, per the Post, with one hosting Democrats and the other for Republicans — and both reportedly with a vegan-heavy menu.

In December, a lawyer in the Bahamas denied Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyer's request for his release from prison because of his vegan diet, CoinDesk reported.

Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is under house arrest at his parents' $4 million property in Palo Alto, California, as he awaits his October trial to begin. He has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges in the Justice Department's criminal case.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Eileen Woodruff
4d ago

I hope the seize the proceeds fron the sale as well as all his Other "hidden" assets.

