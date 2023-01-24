ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Do You Have One Of The 3 Most Common Last Names in Michigan?

No matter which route our families took to get here, somehow we all wound up in the Great Lakes State. For me personally, I know my mom's side of the family came over from Ireland and landed in the Guelph, Canada area, eventually crossing the border into the United States via Detroit and making their way to West Michigan.
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know

Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
Forget Chicago: One of America’s Deadliest Cities Is Located In Michigan

You've seen it on the news, and possibly seen it a little closer to home than you'd like to imagine. But, violence of all types in America is currently on the rise. Many people hold stereotypes of the of cities they feel are "dangerous", but unfortunately (and sometimes fortunately) over time those statistics change as the population and economy changes in different parts of our country.
Ohio Family Lucky To Be Alive After iPhone Bursts Into Flames

One of my biggest fears is to have my house catch on fire. Besides dealing with the hurt of losing my personal belongings and all the things that have sentimental value to my family, I also worry my wife Lindsey and I wouldn't be home at that time and our dogs Benny and Paddy couldn't make it out. Or that they would run and hide when the smoke detector goes off.
This Has To Be The Weirdest Graveyard in Michigan

Since I moved to Michigan, I am always looking for the weirdest and creepiest things that the state can offer. Blame my obsession with crime shows like Criminal Minds. When you typically think of graveyards, it is already creepy with the tombstones and mausoleums. However, this story of the insanely...
Here Are Some Michigan Themed Valentines To Give Your Loved One

There was a simpler time when we were kids when the only things we had to worry about getting our moms or fellow classmates for Valentine's Day were paper valentine cards and candy, that was it. Now there's a commercialized sense of needing to spend tons of money on a bunch of crap nobody needs to fill the void of love we feel for the world we live in. Whoa, where did I go there? I'm not sure myself but back to the point...Valentine's Day!
What Happens to the Horses of Mackinac Island During Wintertime?

“Hey! Watch where you're steppin'”.....uttered almost every day during tourist season on Mackinac Island. Yup, ya gotta be vigilant if ya don't wanna step in horse poop or wade thru a urine stream. Other than that, the horses are a large part of what makes Mackinac Island so special. But once tourist season is over and we're all settled in for the winter, what about those horses? Where do they go and what happens to them during winter time?
