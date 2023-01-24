Read full article on original website
Related
There’s Only One Wahlburgers Left in Michigan and It’s in Grand Rapids
Michigan's last remaining Walhburgers restaurant is in Grand Rapids. I remember being so pumped to learn that downtown GR would be getting its own burger joint started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg!. That said, I still have not seen one Wahlberg on the...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 27-29, 2023
This weekend is brought to you by the letter "B"! We have Bulls, Bricks, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Bunnies, Brides, Blooms, Building at Blandford, Beer and Brews, and Bands! So much to do this weekend around West Michigan. Runs Through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand...
Do You Have One Of The 3 Most Common Last Names in Michigan?
No matter which route our families took to get here, somehow we all wound up in the Great Lakes State. For me personally, I know my mom's side of the family came over from Ireland and landed in the Guelph, Canada area, eventually crossing the border into the United States via Detroit and making their way to West Michigan.
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
These 10 Rejected Michigan License Plates Are Hilarious
When I was growing up in Howell I couldn't wait to turn 16 and drive my Ford Mustang convertible to school instead of taking the bus. At the time I was really big into DJ-ing with my turntables and I was really interested in getting into radio. I wanted to...
Lake Superior’s 80-Mile “Shipwreck Coast” Ends at Whitefish Point, Michigan
Did I ever tell you about the time my dad took me fishin’ up at Whitefish Point?. It’s true – my dad and I went fishing at Whitefish Point. It’s true, I did see a lot of fish in the water. What isn't true was catching...
Forget Chicago: One of America’s Deadliest Cities Is Located In Michigan
You've seen it on the news, and possibly seen it a little closer to home than you'd like to imagine. But, violence of all types in America is currently on the rise. Many people hold stereotypes of the of cities they feel are "dangerous", but unfortunately (and sometimes fortunately) over time those statistics change as the population and economy changes in different parts of our country.
What Happens If You Take The Wrong Exit And Enter Canada From Michigan?
This is personally one of my biggest fears. This is not a problem we Michiganders on the west side of the state have to worry about but any time I'm in the Detroit area, or anywhere near the Michigan-Canada border for that fact, I'm absolutely terrified I'm going to take the wrong exit and wind up on the wrong country!
Charming Michigan Airbnb Cottage in the Woods Was Once a Rollercoaster
The Willow House has a story to tell. Not only is this adorable Airbnb on the west side of the state considered one of the most unique Airbnbs in Michigan, but it's also proof that everything old can truly be new again. You see, Willow House was once a rollercoaster.
Michigan Priest Who Temporarily Died Claims He Went To Hell & Played Rihanna Music As Punishment
A Michigan priest says he went to hell... The Michigan priest in question's name is Gerald Johnson. Gerald claimed that in 2016, he temporarily died after he had a heart attack. During that life-changing moment, Gerald said he visited hell before returning to life. "I saw the real hell and...
Ohio Family Lucky To Be Alive After iPhone Bursts Into Flames
One of my biggest fears is to have my house catch on fire. Besides dealing with the hurt of losing my personal belongings and all the things that have sentimental value to my family, I also worry my wife Lindsey and I wouldn't be home at that time and our dogs Benny and Paddy couldn't make it out. Or that they would run and hide when the smoke detector goes off.
Michigan Woman Shocked After Finding ‘Death Threat’ In Her SHEIN Order
A lot of us are guilty of spending hours and hours scrolling one of the US' top fast fashion websites, Shein. You may even have several items from the asian website in your closet right now as you read this. But, what if you opened your latest package from the...
This Has To Be The Weirdest Graveyard in Michigan
Since I moved to Michigan, I am always looking for the weirdest and creepiest things that the state can offer. Blame my obsession with crime shows like Criminal Minds. When you typically think of graveyards, it is already creepy with the tombstones and mausoleums. However, this story of the insanely...
Here Are Some Michigan Themed Valentines To Give Your Loved One
There was a simpler time when we were kids when the only things we had to worry about getting our moms or fellow classmates for Valentine's Day were paper valentine cards and candy, that was it. Now there's a commercialized sense of needing to spend tons of money on a bunch of crap nobody needs to fill the void of love we feel for the world we live in. Whoa, where did I go there? I'm not sure myself but back to the point...Valentine's Day!
What Happens to the Horses of Mackinac Island During Wintertime?
“Hey! Watch where you're steppin'”.....uttered almost every day during tourist season on Mackinac Island. Yup, ya gotta be vigilant if ya don't wanna step in horse poop or wade thru a urine stream. Other than that, the horses are a large part of what makes Mackinac Island so special. But once tourist season is over and we're all settled in for the winter, what about those horses? Where do they go and what happens to them during winter time?
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0