What is an Alberta Clipper, and How Do They Affect Michigan?
I was watching the weather earlier this week so I could be prepared for the upcoming winter weather. Keeping in mind, I grew up in a part of the country where weather terminology is VERY common, so I mostly understood the terminology this meteorologist was using. But this weather person...
10 Adorable A-Frames to Stay at This Winter in Michigan [GALLERY]
When it comes to taking a vacation, Michigan has many places you can go. However, if you want to stay somewhere unique and uncommon, you may want to consider one of these adorable A-frame homes. Michigan A-Frame Homes For Rent on Airbnb. It's not something you see every day. So...
7 Mammals That Are on Michigan’s Threatened or Endangered List
Michigan is known for having a variety of interesting wildlife. Unfortunately, some of our wildlife is at risk of extinction. The list of threatened wildlife in Michigan includes almost 400 endangered, threatened, and special concern species. Animals become endangered or at risk for a number of reasons. According to USGS,...
Ever Ride a MoonBike? Try One Out at This Michigan Ski Resort
Move over snowboards, MoonBikes are taking over the slopes. Many people throughout Michigan will be hitting the ski slopes as often as possible for the next few months. Now, a Michigan ski resort is giving them yet another reason to plan a trip. MoonBikes are now available to rent at Boyne Mountain.
Lake Superior’s 80-Mile “Shipwreck Coast” Ends at Whitefish Point, Michigan
Did I ever tell you about the time my dad took me fishin’ up at Whitefish Point?. It’s true – my dad and I went fishing at Whitefish Point. It’s true, I did see a lot of fish in the water. What isn't true was catching...
Charming Michigan Airbnb Cottage in the Woods Was Once a Rollercoaster
The Willow House has a story to tell. Not only is this adorable Airbnb on the west side of the state considered one of the most unique Airbnbs in Michigan, but it's also proof that everything old can truly be new again. You see, Willow House was once a rollercoaster.
Watch: Here’s How Crews Clear Snow From Michigan’s Railroads
You already know winters in Michigan can be brutal. Keeping the roads clear when we get several feet of snow can be difficult enough, but have you ever wondered how Michigan keeps its nearly 3,600 miles of rail corridors clear of snow?. YouTuber Jason Asselin shared an amazing video that...
Michigan Concert-Goers, For the Love of God, Stop Doing This!
Being in the crowd at a concert has really changed over the years. Going to a concert to see your favorite bands and performers is amazing. The excitement that is in the air is hard to find in other parts of life. When the lights go out and the crowd begins to roar in anticipation of the show, all your cares seem to drift away. However, nowadays there is something else that happens that drives me up the wall.
MI Emagine Theatres Offering $3 Movies With Winter Kids Series
Stay warm and keep the kids happy this winter with $3 movies at Emagine Theatres. Emagine Theatres throughout Michigan are giving parents a great opportunity to have fun, keep the kids entertained, and stay warm this winter. The Winter Kids Series has begun at Emagine Theatres with a new movie each week.
Vintage Photos of Devil’s Lake, Michigan: 1900-1950s
Devil's Lake was once home to one of Mid-Michigan's best rock halls. It began as the Lakeview Dance Pavilion in 1914 and brought in all the top-notch musicians and vocalists from the 1910s thru the 1950s. Then Rock 'n Roll came along. With that, the hall was purchased by O.E. Green, who began booking the top rock acts of the day.
What Happens to the Horses of Mackinac Island During Wintertime?
“Hey! Watch where you're steppin'”.....uttered almost every day during tourist season on Mackinac Island. Yup, ya gotta be vigilant if ya don't wanna step in horse poop or wade thru a urine stream. Other than that, the horses are a large part of what makes Mackinac Island so special. But once tourist season is over and we're all settled in for the winter, what about those horses? Where do they go and what happens to them during winter time?
Michigan-Born Celebrities That Have Hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’
Check out all the celebrity guest hosts of SNL that were born here in Michigan. Saturday Night Live has been a staple of late-night television entertainment since its debut on October 11, 1975. As of January 24th, 2023, there has been a total of 940 episodes created over 48 seasons.
