Today, for Dog Days, we met the adorable wittle Wobbles who just needs so much wuv. Baby talk aside, this puppy really is obnoxiously adorable. She's about three months old and is slightly shy. At first. As you can see, she really just wants to snuggle. I'm pretty sure that if Katie (from the SPCA of SW Michigan) had opened her vest, Wobbles would have climbed right in:

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO