Rock Valley, IA

57-year-old arrested following traffic stop in Rock Valley

By Lexi Kerzman
 4 days ago

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop in Rock Valley, Iowa Monday.

Officers made a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation, and according to the Rock Valley Police Department, Terrance Buescher, the driver, exhibited signs of impairment.

The police department’s K-9 was deployed and alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. A search followed, and officers located several packages of methamphetamine, non-prescription Adderall pills and drug paraphernalia items.

Officials say a loaded 9mm handgun was also located during the search.

Buescher, age 57, faces numerous charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while under the influence and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

