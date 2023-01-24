ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TravelNoire

The 5 Best Cities For Black Entrepreneurs

Being a Black entrepreneur can provide many benefits, but it also comes with a distinct set of challenges. On one hand, it can be incredibly rewarding to create something from nothing and have the opportunity to bring positive change to the community. On the other hand, there are often additional obstacles that Black entrepreneurs face such as access to capital, lack of representation in traditional business networks, and institutionalized racism.
Thrillist

Find Roundtrip Flights to Hawaii for $206 Right Now

This is that nebulous time when you start wondering if you should still be saying happy new year and if it's normal to still wish you were on a break for the holidays. It is also early enough in the year that experts still say this is the best time of year to book a flight. Last week, we highlighted some impressively low prices on round-trip flights to Hawaii. But since we're still in that sweet spot for low-cost fares, the prices remain low enough that it's worth poking around for a potential vacation.
them.us

Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia

Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
New York Post

7 tips to scoring cheap flights revealed by travel deals expert

Flight deals are taking off this year. Scott Keyes, founder of Going (previously Scott’s Cheap Flights), a subscriber-based travel aggregator, opened up a travel advice free-for-all on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum on Thursday, offering tips and tricks on getting the best deals for dream vacations. The original post has received over 1,000 comments as users clamor to get airfare advice for free. “I completely understand how daunting it all is — there’s so much to wade through,” Keyes wrote in a comment. “One of my core beliefs is travel is a muscle, something we get better at with practice. I have full...
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts

Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
TravelNoire

Frontier Offering Free Flights To Travelers Who Adopt Stray Kittens

Frontier Airlines is offering free flights to individuals who are willing to adopt three adorable stray kittens. According to the Independent, the babies are currently housed at the Animal Foundation, a Nevada veterinary clinic and pet shelter. The foundation has named the kittens after three U.S. airlines—Frontier, Delta, and Spirit....
TravelNoire

Aquarius Birthday Getaways To Book Last Minute

Capricorns have had their fun, which means Aquarius season is officially here!. Aquarians are one-of-a-kind with a unique outlook on life, an occasionally rebellious nature, and a sense of independence. Shake the cool temperatures for brighter days and entertaining adventures with a birthday trip. Check out three top-rated stays for...
msn.com

The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico, Starting at Less Than $300 a Night

Mexico is one of the most popular destinations in the world for all-inclusive resorts, with properties lining both of its coasts. And while booking an all-inclusive property may seem like a big investment up front, they can end up saving you money overall when you factor in the lack of food, beverage, and activity costs.
traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets

Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.
Boston Greece Flight Prices

The cost of flying from Boston to Greece can vary depending on several factors such as the time of year, the airline, and the class of service. During the peak tourist season, which runs from June to August, prices for flights from Boston to Greece can be quite high. For example, a round-trip economy class ticket during this time can cost anywhere from $800 to $1,500 or more.
Hotels Magazine

TripAdvisor announces 2023 Best Destination Awards

TripAdvisor has kickstarted the new year by unveiling its latest Travelers Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards. This year, the Traveler’s Choice Destinations feature six subcategories: popular destinations, trending destinations, food destinations, best places to ski, nature destinations and best places for culture. This year, Dubai retained the...
wanderwithalex.com

Economize Your Trip: Booking Strategies For Affordable Travel

High prices aren’t stopping Americans from traveling this year, but they are changing how travelers search and book trips in 2023. As demand picks up, travelers who stockpiled miles and points during the pandemic may have difficulty redeeming them due to limited availability. And to complicate matters even more, airlines and hotels are revamping their rewards programs, making it more difficult to reach elite status.
