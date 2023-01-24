Read full article on original website
Reason
4d ago
An unbelievable aura of extreme intelligence just radiates from this guy, whose measured IQ was found to equal that of an ordinary concrete garden gnome.
Joe Boy
4d ago
Talk about a WOKE leaker........and he did walk among us! The fool gives Italian's a bad name!
Bridgette paige
4d ago
I still need to know why he did it
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISN
Fatal pedestrian crash: Milwaukee man struck twice by different vehicles
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man, 59, was crossing the street when he was struck by a first car on 33rd and Burleigh streets. Milwaukee police say the impact caused him to fall to the ground when another vehicle struck him. Police are investigating the fatal accident that happened on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Guitar stolen from Brookfield store, police seek thief
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police have asked for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a Jan. 10 theft at Cream City Music on Bluemound. Police said the man concealed a Fender-style guitar, valued at $2,000, under his clothing. The thief left the store with the guitar around 5 p.m. and left the scene in a white sedan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
WISN
1-year-old dies in car crash in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened at 35th St. and Hope Av. after 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. Police say a white Pontiac and a green Dodge Caravan collided. The occupants of the Caravan fled. A 31-year-old woman and a 1-year-old baby, the Pontiac...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Downtown Milwaukee armed robberies, auto break-ins on the rise
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public of an increase in armed robberies and auto break-ins in the downtown entertainment areas. Police said the crimes happen primarily between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Officials said the perpetrators are driving stolen Kias...
One killed in shooting near 36th and Lisbon
The shooting happened near 36th and Lisbon around 6:28 a.m. According to Milwaukee police, the victim, a 46-year-old man, died on the scene.
One-year-old killed in crash, driver arrested
A one-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee late Friday night. The driver of the vehicle he was in has been arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 116th and Brittany, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old man was shot and wounded near 116th and Brittany on Friday night, Jan. 27. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine store owner accused of pistol-whipping man pleads guilty
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine store owner who was charged after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man, fracturing his skull, in a May 2021 incident pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 27 to three charges against him. Iyad Alabed pleaded guilty to battery, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and...
CBS 58
Family of man who died in Milwaukee police custody calls for full release of surveillance footage
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee family continues to call for the release of more video footage after a man died while in police custody. Police say Brieon Green took his own life. The sheriff's office released some video from the arrest while Green was being taken to jail. The...
CBS 58
Hit & run crash near 35th & Hope leaves 1-year-old dead late Friday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 1-year-old boy is dead after a crash near 35th St. and Hope Ave. at around 11:30 p.m on Friday, Jan. 27. Police say a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman with the 1-year old inside collided with a Dodge Caravan. According to police, occupants inside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase, driver arrested in Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with one person in handcuffs Wednesday, Jan 25, in Pleasant Prairie. Kenosha police were chasing a vehicle southbound on Sheridan Road. Pleasant Prairie police were notified around 11:30 a.m. and joined in to assist and develop a plan to end the pursuit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police squad crash on city's south side
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police squad was seemingly involved in a crash on the city's south side Saturday, Jan. 28. It happened near S. Layton Boulevard and W. Scott Street. When Milwaukee police offer more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this post.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan Dairy Queen armed robbery caught on cam, robber sought
DELAVAN, Wis. - Town of Delavan police are looking for a robber who stole money from a Dairy Queen on Highway 50 on Friday, Jan. 13. Police responded to a Dairy Queen around 9 p.m. after receiving a call of an armed robbery. Officers were on the scene within two minutes, but the robber had already run on foot.
WISN
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 14-year-old, injuring another teen
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with shooting and killing another 14-year-old on Saturday and injuring his 13-year-old brother. The 14-year-old suspect, who WISN 12 News is not naming at this time, faces first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury charges, along with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash near 35th and Hope, 1-year-old boy dead
MILWAUKEE - A 1-year-old boy is dead after a fatal crash near 35th and Hope late on Friday, Jan. 27. Police said the fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old woman and a child were driving a car when it collided with a minivan. The people inside the minivan ran away from the scene.
Racine man convicted in 1986 killing of 22-year-old woman
A Racine man has been convicted in the 1986 killing of a young woman whose body was found in a swamp at a Green Bay nature area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years
MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: Kenosha man, 86, missing since Saturday evening
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old Robert Badillo of Kenosha, who was last seen Saturday evening, Jan. 28. Officials say Badillo was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on near 12th and Sheridan Road (State Highway 32) in Kenosha. He was seen driving a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze (similar to one pictured below) with Wisconsin license 114-PVB. Officials say he was headed northbound on Sheridan Road leaving Kenosha. It is not known where Badillo was driving. However, officials say he made mention that he was checking his tire for low air -- so he may be in or around gas stations.
