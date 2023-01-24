ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 25

Reason
4d ago

An unbelievable aura of extreme intelligence just radiates from this guy, whose measured IQ was found to equal that of an ordinary concrete garden gnome.

Reply(2)
7
Joe Boy
4d ago

Talk about a WOKE leaker........and he did walk among us! The fool gives Italian's a bad name!

Reply(1)
4
Bridgette paige
4d ago

I still need to know why he did it

Reply
15
 

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Guitar stolen from Brookfield store, police seek thief

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police have asked for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a Jan. 10 theft at Cream City Music on Bluemound. Police said the man concealed a Fender-style guitar, valued at $2,000, under his clothing. The thief left the store with the guitar around 5 p.m. and left the scene in a white sedan.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

1-year-old dies in car crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened at 35th St. and Hope Av. after 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. Police say a white Pontiac and a green Dodge Caravan collided. The occupants of the Caravan fled. A 31-year-old woman and a 1-year-old baby, the Pontiac...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Downtown Milwaukee armed robberies, auto break-ins on the rise

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public of an increase in armed robberies and auto break-ins in the downtown entertainment areas. Police said the crimes happen primarily between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Officials said the perpetrators are driving stolen Kias...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 116th and Brittany, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old man was shot and wounded near 116th and Brittany on Friday night, Jan. 27. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine store owner accused of pistol-whipping man pleads guilty

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine store owner who was charged after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man, fracturing his skull, in a May 2021 incident pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 27 to three charges against him. Iyad Alabed pleaded guilty to battery, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police chase, driver arrested in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with one person in handcuffs Wednesday, Jan 25, in Pleasant Prairie. Kenosha police were chasing a vehicle southbound on Sheridan Road. Pleasant Prairie police were notified around 11:30 a.m. and joined in to assist and develop a plan to end the pursuit.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police squad crash on city's south side

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police squad was seemingly involved in a crash on the city's south side Saturday, Jan. 28. It happened near S. Layton Boulevard and W. Scott Street. When Milwaukee police offer more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this post.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan Dairy Queen armed robbery caught on cam, robber sought

DELAVAN, Wis. - Town of Delavan police are looking for a robber who stole money from a Dairy Queen on Highway 50 on Friday, Jan. 13. Police responded to a Dairy Queen around 9 p.m. after receiving a call of an armed robbery. Officers were on the scene within two minutes, but the robber had already run on foot.
DELAVAN, WI
WISN

14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 14-year-old, injuring another teen

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with shooting and killing another 14-year-old on Saturday and injuring his 13-year-old brother. The 14-year-old suspect, who WISN 12 News is not naming at this time, faces first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury charges, along with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash near 35th and Hope, 1-year-old boy dead

MILWAUKEE - A 1-year-old boy is dead after a fatal crash near 35th and Hope late on Friday, Jan. 27. Police said the fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old woman and a child were driving a car when it collided with a minivan. The people inside the minivan ran away from the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years

MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert: Kenosha man, 86, missing since Saturday evening

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old Robert Badillo of Kenosha, who was last seen Saturday evening, Jan. 28. Officials say Badillo was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on near 12th and Sheridan Road (State Highway 32) in Kenosha. He was seen driving a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze (similar to one pictured below) with Wisconsin license 114-PVB. Officials say he was headed northbound on Sheridan Road leaving Kenosha. It is not known where Badillo was driving. However, officials say he made mention that he was checking his tire for low air -- so he may be in or around gas stations.
KENOSHA, WI

