ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

Suburban Detroit boy, 5, dies after wandering away from home

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who wandered away from his suburban Detroit home on a night of subfreezing temperatures was pronounced dead after officers found him, police said.

The Clinton Township Police Department said officers were sent to search for the boy after he was reported missing Monday from his family’s home near the Saravilla Apartment complex.

Officers searched the surrounding area before they found the Macomb County child Monday morning and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Anthony Coppola.

Police have so far disclosed few details about the incident, but said their investigation is ongoing.

The boy’s name has not been released.

Overnight temperatures during the boy’s disappearance were below freezing. The National Weather Service said the official low was 27 degrees at nearby Selfridge Air National Guard Base, The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reported.

Police asked anyone who has information about the case to contact the Clinton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-493-7839.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Mother desperately searching for son who went missing in Detroit over the weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said she is desperate to figure out what happened to her son after he went missing over the weekend. She said Armani Kelly, 27, called her Saturday evening as he arrived to Detroit. "I try to be optimistic, but everyday that goes by it gets worse and worse," Kemp said.   Kemp said Armani was supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Saturday night, but said she wasn't sure if that happened. After not hearing from Armani for 24 hours, she began to worry and then began searching for his whereabouts. Kemp said she drove more...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Two parents are behind bars after being accused of physically beating and killing their 5-year-old son Ethan Belcher while also abusing their three-year-old boy. Family members of Ethan Belcher say these poor kids have been victims of abuse for years. Child Protective Services was involved during that time, but nothing was done and now it's too late."He didn't even have a chance to be a real kid," said Ashley Belcher.Mourning the loss of her nephew, Belcher is devastated that 5-year-old Ethan's life was taken too soon."It's so sad that he's not here anymore. It hurts my heart...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man, 32, charged with assaulting officers

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged in connection to the assault of Detroit police officers on Jan. 16.Billie T. Hill, 32, of Detroit, has been charged with four counts of felonious assault and four counts of felony firearm.The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 16, at about 7:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 22640 block of West Eight Mile Road. Police responded to the location on reports of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they found the defendant, Hill, inside the gas station with a gun drawn. Hill allegedly pointed the gun at the officers, and the officers then fired shots, striking Hill.After that, Hill allegedly grabbed his gun again, and officers fired another shot, disarming him.He was transported to a local hospital.Hill was arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and given a $150,000 cash/surety bond, according to the prosecutor's office. A bond redetermination hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 27, and his probable cause conference is set for Feb. 1.In addition, his preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 6.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 reopens in Detroit after tanker crash

(FOX 2) - After a tanker crash closed I-94 in Detroit on Wednesday morning, the road has reopened. State Police said around 11:15 a.m. the driver of a tanker who was traveling east on I-94 near Mt. Elliott was going too fast. They then lost control and struck the median. The crash damaged the wall and sent debris into the westbound lanes of the highway.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy