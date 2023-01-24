Read full article on original website
Clean up after multi-vehicle crash on Wisconsin interstate 39/90
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Authorities worked Friday to clean up a massive traffic pile-up in southern Wisconsin that blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours. The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement that the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Troopers diverted traffic onto side roads.
Protect reproductive options (PRO) act, approved by MN Senate
The protect reproductive options (PRO) act, states that Minnesotans have a “fundamental right” to an abortion and reproductive health care. Some of these protections include the right to contraception, the right to carry a pregnancy to term, and the right to abortion. This piece of legislation would ensure...
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV that he wasn’t in his right mind when he...
Gov. Walz announces 2023 Infrastructure Plan
Aftre releasing the full 2023 budget for the State of Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz has outlined his Administration’s Infrastructure Plan. The Governor’s capital investment recommendations for the upcoming legislative session is the largest in state history. The $3.3 billion plan invests in projects focused on roads, bridges, water systems, housing and homelessness, and environmental stewardship.
Sabrina Ullman: Dangerous wind chills continue
Bitter cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills will continue today, tonight, and tomorrow. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for portions of the Northland. At the start of the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, it will be -10. For most of the day, wind chills will be in the -20s for the northern portion of Minnesota.
UMD men’s hockey upset No.1 St. Cloud
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team upset the No 1 team in the country St. Cloud State on Friday, winning 5-3. A key performer in the game was Ben Steeves who recorded a hattrick in the match. Carter Loney also opened the scoring in the game...
