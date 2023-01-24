ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

WATE

Knox County Schools unveil academy options for upcoming 10th grades

The first set of schools participating in the 865 Academies initiative unveiled their academy options on Thursday. The initiative is aimed at preparing KCS graduates for success through "career-themed academies" which offer work-based learning, job shadowing opportunities and guidance from professionals in the field they wish to pursue according to Knox County Schools.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Local physicians compete against each other in music contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready to see your physician rock n’ roll. On Saturday, January 28, 2023 the 17th annual Doc Rock competition will be held at The Concourse. The Knoxville Academy of Medical Alliance (KAMA) has put on this fun event to raise awareness and support local health organizations that help the East Tennessee community. Tickets are still on sale now.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to get $10 tickets for Hamilton in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin alongside the show’s first performance in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre. There will be a limited number of tickets available for each performance for $10. The first lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27, and close at 12 p.m. Thursday, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

7th annual ChocolateFest is back and sweeter than ever

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chocolatefest Knoxville is back to satisfying everyone’s sweet tooth. After two years off due to COVID, the event is finally back. It’s a combination of shopping and eating all in one. Guests can sample chocolates from area chocolatiers, restaurants, and bakeries. It’s a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Beauford Delaney painting up for auction

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A piece of art by the worldwide famous artist from Knoxville, Beauford Delaney, is going up for auction January 28 and 29. Here is what you should know about both the art and the artist. Beauford Delaney...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Letting you have the perfect birth of a child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is a huge rise in people wanting to have their babies at home or a non-hospital birth. In the world we live in now with COVID always lingering, health is a top priority for all. Roots & Wings Midwifery is here to help make...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Free legal advice is at your service in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further. Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What you need to know when taking care of plants in the winter

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When it comes to caring for plants, the winter months can bring about challenges. Plant People, a botanical boutique, states that the biggest tip is not watering your plants as much and pay attention to the amount of sunlight each plant receives. Plant People will...
MARYVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
ROGERSVILLE, TN

