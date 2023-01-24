Read full article on original website
Related
The Ending Of Black Sails Finally Explained
Through a swash-buckling four-season run, fans of "Black Sails" have said ahoy to plenty of drama and fights on the open waters. First airing on Starz in 2014, the show follows a group of pirates in New Providence in the early 1700s, led by the charismatic and legendary Captain Flint (Toby Stephens). Acting as a prequel to the famed Robert Louis Stevenson novel, "Treasure Island," the show puts its own unique spin on something viewers have seen adapted countless times. Just like the previous seasons, its final ending is abundant in small details and loopbacks to where the story began, successfully bringing the characters' journeys full circle.
Gwendoline Christie Discusses Being Cast In Wednesday And How It Differs From Game Of Thrones
Across eight seasons and 73 episodes, HBO's "Game of Thrones" ignited the careers of several UK actors. Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), and many more all led the series with engaging and dynamic performances that built a huge following throughout the 2010s. The supporting cast of characters was equally mesmerizing, including Gwendoline Christie's stoic and powerful role as Brienne of Tarth, a sworn sword dedicated to fulfilling her duty no matter the cost. Brienne's bravery and skills as a fierce defender when coupled with her purity of heart consistently won rave reviews (via Rolling Stone).
Logan Lerman Fans Are Disappointed By Disney+'s New Percy Jackson Poseidon Casting
"Percy Jackson" fans rejoiced when author Rick Riordan announced that his best-selling series was getting another attempt at a live-action adaptation on Disney+. 20th Century Studios attempted to bring the fantasy series to theaters in 2010 with "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," with Logan Lerman in the lead role. However, poor reviews of the sequel, "Sea of Monsters," stalled any hopes of continuing the film series.
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Beltran Recalls Being Surprised By The Series' Ending
Robert Beltran didn't know much about "Star Trek" before he signed on to play Commander Chakotay in "Star Trek: Voyager." In fact, according to a 2012 interview with StarTrek.com, the actor took the role because he liked the pilot script and the character. He soon realized that everyone he told about it was much more excited than he was, because they were all familiar with the franchise.
Where Is The Cast Of The Shawshank Redemption Today?
Since its release in 1994, "The Shawshank Redemption" has become one of the most celebrated films of all time. Based on a novella by Stephen King, Frank Darabont's adaptation is also widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time. Critics have praised the prison drama since its initial release, and it's received a number of accolades over the years, including seven Academy Award nominations and entry into the American Film Registry.
The Ending Of Netflix's You People Explained
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy are comedy movie legends, each responsible for delivering humorous lines and gestures people are still mimicking decades after they delivered them on-screen. While Hill and Murphy both established themselves as leading men in wildly different eras of Hollywood's history, the duo share the screen together in the Netflix comedy "You People." In this feature, Hill plays broker Ezra Cohen, a Jewish man desperate for love who ends up stumbling into a relationship with Amira Mohammed (Lauren London). Ezra and Amira love each other deeply and are interested in spending the rest of their lives with one another. What they don't love so much is how awkward their parents are with their romantic partners. Ezra's parents objectify Amira and see her as a representative of all Black people, while Amira's dad, Akbar Mohammed (Eddie Murphy), is instantly repelled by the very sight of Ezra.
Ewan McGregor Says It Was Challenging To Act Against A Greenscreen In The Star Wars Prequels
The legacy of the "Star Wars" saga seems to change with each generation. While the original "Star Wars" trilogy is generally seen as one of the best trilogies of all time, the prequel and sequel trilogies have divided audiences to the point that the discourse surrounding the films has made talking about them at all a trek into potentially dangerous waters. Now, however, with the growing set of Disney+ series helping to build out the worlds, characters, details, and motivations of these more divisive stories, the prequels are definitely getting a second chance at a lasting legacy. Take the "Obi-Wan" and "Andor" series, for example. Both prequels have expanded the lore of "Star Wars" extensively.
Sofia Vergara Could Potentially See A Modern Family Reboot Happening Decades Down The Road
"Modern Family" aired on ABC for just over a decade, consisting of 250 episodes in total across the 11 seasons before its conclusion. Once the series finally wrapped up, some of the cast of "Modern Family" took on new ventures, including Gloria Delgado-Pritchett actor Sofia Vergara. One of Vergara's most high-profile gigs in the wake of "Modern Family," for example, is her role as a judge on "America's Got Talent," which she began in 2020 and maintains to this day.
King Charles Sees Way to Get Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Coronation
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Harry and Meghan might go to the ballKing Charles has always been considered likely, when it really comes down to it, to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his Coronation. But there is a lot of face to be saved on the Sussex side after Harry suggested in an interview with Tom Bradby to support his memoir Spare that he and Meghan would require accountability as a condition of their attendance.Now, the...
Why Is Netflix's You People Getting Roasted By Critics?
"You People," the new romantic comedy from director and co-writer Kenya Barris and star and co-writer Jonah Hill, has a tremendous comedic pedigree among its cast and crew. In addition to Barris and Hill, you have a roster full of comedy ringers like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the legendary Eddie Murphy. They come together for a modern update on the "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" formula and the added difficulties brought about by the main character's parents. Lauren London, Nia Long, David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, and Rhea Perlman round out the cast.
Why Olivia Cooke Has To Believe Her House Of The Dragon Character Isn't A Villain
For actors, it's paramount to know where a character comes from to know what motives dictate their actions in the present. If you're playing a villain, while you don't necessarily need to empathize with them, you still need to find some humanity within the character. Otherwise, you may fall into the trap of portraying a one-dimensional marionette rather than a layered individual with plausible motivations.
Sean Connery's Zardoz Costume Probably Shouldn't Have Been Greenlit
The late Sean Connery enjoyed a silver screen tenure that most actors only dream of. Getting his start in the 1950s, Connery's career took off in the following decade when he landed the role of Bond, James Bond, in 1962's "Dr. No" — a performance that allowed him to continue in the role for years to come. Aside from 007-centered films, Connery also impressed as Juan Sánchez Villa-Lobos Ramírez in "Highlander," Henry Jones Sr. in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," and Captain Marko Ramius in "The Hunt for Red October," to name a few.
Harry Potter Fans Are Disappointed By Ron's Forgotten Character Trait
By now, even some of the most casual "Harry Potter" fans know the main characters so well that they would have no problem listing off each of their skills, personality traits, and flaws. J.K. Rowling brilliantly created and developed these characters, making each one of them vital in the successful abolition of the Death Eaters, and it takes the combined powers of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint) to defeat the evil Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).
Harrison Ford Surprised Brett Goldstein By Declaring Shrinking One Of The Best Scripts He'd Ever Read
Harrison Ford has been in tons of fantastic movies with great scripts, from playing Han Solo in the Star Wars films to the titular character in the Indiana Jones series, as well as countless others. So when Ford says a project has the best scripts he's ever read, that has to count for something.
What Dog Gone Got Right And Wrong About The Real Story
One for animal lovers, "Dog Gone" is a 2023 Netflix release based on the true story of a lost dog named Gonker, and the harrowing journey to try and bring him home. Making the journey even more urgent is the fact that Gonker has a potentially fatal illness, and his family needs to find him and get him his medicine before it is too late.
Why Owen Granger From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
The direct superior to Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) in the Office of Special Projects, Agent Owen Granger is first introduced on Season 3 of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Granger is originally a recurring character who questions Lange's leadership. However, Granger eventually proves himself with the other team members. The...
Star Trek's Anton Yelchin Had Fun Messing Around With Chekov's Accent
Today's Trekkies are quite familiar with the late actor Anton Yelchin's memorable performances as Mr. Chekov in J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" movies, but the iconic character of the young, Russian ensign made his debut in the original "Star Trek" series during the Season 2 episode "Catspaw." Yes, chronologically, Pavel Andreievich Chekov, who was first portrayed by veteran performer Walter Koenig, joins up with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise for that season's initial voyage to the planet Vulcan in one of the show's best episodes, "Amok Time." However, "Catspaw" was moved down the schedule from Episode 1 to Episode 7, so the spooky installment would air just before Halloween (per StarTrek.com).
Nicole Kidman And Maya Erksine Will Co-Star On Thriller Miniseries The Perfect Nanny At HBO
Nicole Kidman and "PEN15" actor Maya Erskine are reportedly set to appear in a drama-filled miniseries for HBO, with the two screen stars also joining forces as showrunners (via Collider). The limited series will be an adaptation of Leïla Slimani's 2016 literary thriller, "The Perfect Nanny," which is a French novel focusing on a real-life double murder case.
Sci-Fi Films That Bombed At The Box Office But Still Became Cult Classics
First popularized in the '50s — when many cinemagoers' eyes were collectively pointed towards the stars — science fiction has remained a consistently popular genre for decades. Some of the most iconic franchises of all time — such as "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" — have captured the imagination of generations, and are just a few examples of stories in a genre as vast and unique as the galaxies in which they are set.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0