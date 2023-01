SPRINGFIELD — Lincoln Land Community College has announced its full-time and part-time President’s and Vice President’s lists for the fall 2022 semester. Full-time students who earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) are noted with an asterisk and earned President’s list honors. Full-time students who earned between a GPA of 3.5-3.99 earned Vice President’s list honors. Full-time students are enrolled in 12 or more credit hours. Part-time students are enrolled in six to 11 credit hours.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO