San Jose, CA

NBC Bay Area

Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims

After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Criminal Charge Filed in Atria Walnut Creek Poisoning Case

A worker at Atria Walnut Creek has been charged with a felony complaint in the poisoning death of 94-year-old Constantine Canoun. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported on the dementia resident’s August 31st death after the company admitted its staff at their San Mateo location accidentally poisoned two other dementia residents.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Community Remembers Recent Mass Shooting Victims at Vigil

Hundreds of people gathered at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco’s Chinatown Thursday night, to remember the victims of the recent mass shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland. 19 people were killed in the three separate shootings since the start of the Lunar New Year. “Tonight, with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Farmworkers Meet With Mental Health Counselors After Mass Shooting

Asian farmworkers in Half Moon Bay got some much needed up close and personal counseling Friday, days after the deadly mass shooting. Many of the Chinese farm workers are still at a local motel, they got some face-to-face counseling from counselors and psychiatrists with the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI. Those who speak their language and understand their culture.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Community Holds Vigil for Mass Shooting Victims

Hundreds of families gathered Friday for a vigil in Half Moon Bay. It was the first of many city events meant to help the community process the mass shooting. “These people are not just farmworkers, they’re part of my community, I consider them family,” said Alejandra Covarruvias of Dreamer Roadmap.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Warming Centers in Santa Clara County

In response to the National Weather Service's predictions of freezing overnight temperatures next week, Santa Clara County officials are opening multiple warming centers for vulnerable residents. County officials encourage residents to take precautionary measures against hypothermia by seeking out warming shelters if they need them. County libraries are serving as...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

SJSU Research Examines How Climate Change Impacts Emperor Penguins

Researchers from San Jose State University are in Antarctica studying emperor penguins and how climate change is affecting them. "The birds are doing very different things" said Birgitte McDonald with SJSU's Moss Landing Marine Labs. "And they're traveling further than we thought they would." The researchers are examining how the...
SAN JOSE, CA

