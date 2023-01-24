Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims
After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
NBC Bay Area
2 Years Later: San Francisco Mourns ‘Grandpa Vicha', Other Victims of Anti-Asian Violence
Saturday marked two years since 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee was shoved to the ground while out on a walk in San Francisco near his home. He died two days later of his injuries. On the two-year anniversary of this attack, dozens of people joined together in San Francisco to remember Ratanapakdee...
NBC Bay Area
Juvenile Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car, Leaving 2 Dead in San Jose
Two people died, and a juvenile driver was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle in South San Jose, according to police. At about 4:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Cottle and Blossom Hill roads in San Jose on a report of a vehicle crash, police said.
NBC Bay Area
Criminal Charge Filed in Atria Walnut Creek Poisoning Case
A worker at Atria Walnut Creek has been charged with a felony complaint in the poisoning death of 94-year-old Constantine Canoun. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported on the dementia resident’s August 31st death after the company admitted its staff at their San Mateo location accidentally poisoned two other dementia residents.
NBC Bay Area
SF Community Remembers Recent Mass Shooting Victims at Vigil
Hundreds of people gathered at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco’s Chinatown Thursday night, to remember the victims of the recent mass shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland. 19 people were killed in the three separate shootings since the start of the Lunar New Year. “Tonight, with...
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Farmworkers Meet With Mental Health Counselors After Mass Shooting
Asian farmworkers in Half Moon Bay got some much needed up close and personal counseling Friday, days after the deadly mass shooting. Many of the Chinese farm workers are still at a local motel, they got some face-to-face counseling from counselors and psychiatrists with the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI. Those who speak their language and understand their culture.
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Community Holds Vigil for Mass Shooting Victims
Hundreds of families gathered Friday for a vigil in Half Moon Bay. It was the first of many city events meant to help the community process the mass shooting. “These people are not just farmworkers, they’re part of my community, I consider them family,” said Alejandra Covarruvias of Dreamer Roadmap.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's Bayview District Celebrates Black History Month, Lunar New Year
It continues to be a heavy week for so many given the recent tragedies in Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park and events in Memphis. That’s why San Francisco’s 13th annual Bayview Black History Month and Lunar New Year celebration Saturday was so important to organizers. “I love it...
NBC Bay Area
Warming Centers in Santa Clara County
In response to the National Weather Service's predictions of freezing overnight temperatures next week, Santa Clara County officials are opening multiple warming centers for vulnerable residents. County officials encourage residents to take precautionary measures against hypothermia by seeking out warming shelters if they need them. County libraries are serving as...
NBC Bay Area
Controversial $1.7M Public Restroom Will Now Cost San Francisco $300,000. Here's How
The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department has a new price for a controversial $1.7 million public restroom at a park in the city's Noe Valley neighborhood. A generous donation helped bring the restroom's price down to $300,000. The planned restroom was supposed to be built in a corner of...
NBC Bay Area
M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
NBC Bay Area
SJSU Research Examines How Climate Change Impacts Emperor Penguins
Researchers from San Jose State University are in Antarctica studying emperor penguins and how climate change is affecting them. "The birds are doing very different things" said Birgitte McDonald with SJSU's Moss Landing Marine Labs. "And they're traveling further than we thought they would." The researchers are examining how the...
Comments / 0