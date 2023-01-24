ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska football to pay Garret McGuire and Rob Dvoracek $285,000

LINCOLN — Nebraska wide receivers coach Garret McGuire and linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek will each make $285,000 next season and each, as position coaches, received three-year contracts. The two assistants, who worked last season for the Carolina Panthers, have contracts that expire Dec. 31, 2025, or after the 2025...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska adds Felder to staff

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has hired Gus Felder to its staff. Felder will serve as executive of player development. Felder previously worked with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule when Rhule was with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius

Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program

LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
LINCOLN, NE
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Nebraska at No. 10 Iowa

No. 10 Iowa (15-4, 7-1) is set to host Nebraska (12-8, 4-5) on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for Noon (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Mediacom Court. The game will broadcast nationally on FOX. Brandon Gaudin and Sarah Kustok will call the action. THE SERIES. This will...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska

Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
New York Post

St. John’s hits new low in blowout loss to Creighton

St. John’s season is spiraling out of control — and quickly. The Red Storm were torched by Creighton in a 104-76 loss on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. It was the first time St. John’s had given up at least 100 points since a 108-67 loss to Villanova in the 2017 Big East Tournament. But that Wildcats team was No. 1 in the country. Creighton is 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the Big East. The Red Storm fell to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play. St. John’s showed signs of life a week ago with an 85-74 at Connecticut, then ranked in the top...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 24

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Pius X boys upset undefeated Omaha Skutt on Tuesday to improve to 13-5 on the season. Check out other highlights from across the Capital City. Boys Basketball. Lincoln North Star 84, Norfolk 52. Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt 49. Lincoln Southeast 60,...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms

LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Cozad woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska troopers near Lexington

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Cozad woman was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with troopers in central Nebraska. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 80, just south of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver was believed to have “multiple...
