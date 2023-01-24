Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football to pay Garret McGuire and Rob Dvoracek $285,000
LINCOLN — Nebraska wide receivers coach Garret McGuire and linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek will each make $285,000 next season and each, as position coaches, received three-year contracts. The two assistants, who worked last season for the Carolina Panthers, have contracts that expire Dec. 31, 2025, or after the 2025...
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds Felder to staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has hired Gus Felder to its staff. Felder will serve as executive of player development. Felder previously worked with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule when Rhule was with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.
Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius
Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program
LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Nebraska at No. 10 Iowa
No. 10 Iowa (15-4, 7-1) is set to host Nebraska (12-8, 4-5) on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for Noon (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Mediacom Court. The game will broadcast nationally on FOX. Brandon Gaudin and Sarah Kustok will call the action. THE SERIES. This will...
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on Thursday
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday afternoon ,trying to find more recruits for the 2024 class. Rivals.com’s Greg Smith reported that Rhule was likely going to visit 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo.
No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska
Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
St. John’s hits new low in blowout loss to Creighton
St. John’s season is spiraling out of control — and quickly. The Red Storm were torched by Creighton in a 104-76 loss on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. It was the first time St. John’s had given up at least 100 points since a 108-67 loss to Villanova in the 2017 Big East Tournament. But that Wildcats team was No. 1 in the country. Creighton is 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the Big East. The Red Storm fell to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play. St. John’s showed signs of life a week ago with an 85-74 at Connecticut, then ranked in the top...
KETV.com
Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 24
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Pius X boys upset undefeated Omaha Skutt on Tuesday to improve to 13-5 on the season. Check out other highlights from across the Capital City. Boys Basketball. Lincoln North Star 84, Norfolk 52. Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt 49. Lincoln Southeast 60,...
natureworldnews.com
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
North Platte Telegraph
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
What Happened to Ryan Larsen? Boy with Autism Missing in Nebraska
Ryan Larsen's mother has filed a court petition in order to hold the school responsible for the disappearance of her son.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
KETV.com
'That's when I got the worst feeling': Omaha woman shares personal story of abortion
OMAHA, Neb. — Proposals to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska send the legislature into gridlock. With tempers running short, opponents extended debate even though they likely lack the votes to stop the legislation from moving forward. They'll resume their attempt again in the morning to derail LB626, the bill...
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
klkntv.com
Cozad woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska troopers near Lexington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Cozad woman was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with troopers in central Nebraska. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 80, just south of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver was believed to have “multiple...
Groundbreaking on Mutual of Omaha tower Wednesday afternoon
Construction on Omaha's newest skyscraper will soon begin downtown, as work to replace the city's downtown library runs into delays.
Comments / 0