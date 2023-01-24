ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft

A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
Retired Fire Captain Graduates Detention Officer Basic Training, Wins ‘Honor Graduate’ Award

It shouldn't come as any surprise. When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired from Casper Fire-EMS after 25 years, he could have gone quietly into that good night (and by 'good night' we mean retirement; not, like, death). He could have taken a coconut filled with rum to the beach and laid in the sand all day. But he didn't do that. McJunkin decided to embark on a whole new career; one in which he could still help people.
Crash slows traffic along I-25 outside Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along I-25 has slowed all northbound traffic and blocked the right lane between Casper and Midwest near milepost 210. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible as emergency personnel tend to the scene.
The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper

Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
‘Project Homeless Connect’ Today Links Those in Need With Casper Agencies

You slept in your car last night. You crashed on a friend's couch last night. Through no fault of your own, you're in Casper without a job, not knowing where you'll sleep tonight, not knowing where you'll get your next meal, not knowing how you or your kids will stay warm, not knowing if someone infected you with a sexually transmitted disease, not knowing how you'll move on from a shattered relationship, or not knowing if it's even worth living.
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning

A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
Casper Ghost Busters Save Wyoming Restaurant

It's no surprise that a restaurant called Little Shop Of Burgers might have ghosts in it. Right, well Casper Wyoming has its own set of ghostbusters. A father and daughter team who live not far off in Fort Danger. Fort Danger is another story for another time. One ghost you...
Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Calendar Change

Midwest School has operated on an alternative calendar -- four days a week -- for six years. But that requires a couple of bureaucratic refinements every two years because Midwest's calendar operates a schedule of fewer than 175 school days and/or fewer that 185 teacher contract days in a school year -- a different system from other schools.
