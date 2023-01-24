Read full article on original website
Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft
A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists Assisting Casper PD in Active Investigation, Avoid the Area
Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has confirmed to K2 Radio News that no hazardous material has been found in the area. Evacuations have been lifted and a media release will follow, explaining the situation. Original Story Below:. Casper Fire-EMS is currently on scene assisting the Casper Police Department with an...
Casper Man Hears 5-8 Year Sentence for Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl
In the spring of last year, a Casper man was charged with first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The most serious charge is punishable by a 25- to 50-year prison sentence. Court documents state Donald Glen Caraveau was born in 1969 and the girl was born in...
Retired Fire Captain Graduates Detention Officer Basic Training, Wins ‘Honor Graduate’ Award
It shouldn't come as any surprise. When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired from Casper Fire-EMS after 25 years, he could have gone quietly into that good night (and by 'good night' we mean retirement; not, like, death). He could have taken a coconut filled with rum to the beach and laid in the sand all day. But he didn't do that. McJunkin decided to embark on a whole new career; one in which he could still help people.
Crash slows traffic along I-25 outside Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along I-25 has slowed all northbound traffic and blocked the right lane between Casper and Midwest near milepost 210. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible as emergency personnel tend to the scene.
Parents of Lt. Danny Dundas Establish Casper College Scholarship in Honor of Their Son
Casper College announced that the parents of Casper Police Lieutenant Danny Dundas, David and Karla Dundas, have established a scholarship for Casper College in honor of their late son. That's according to a press release from the college, which stated that the Lt. Danndy Dundas Memorial Scholarship will offer two...
I-25 Closed From Casper to Buffalo, Numerous Other Highways Closed As Well
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 25 from Buffalo to Casper is closed. That comes from the official WYDOT website, which stated that "As of January 28 at 10:45 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."
The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper
Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
‘Project Homeless Connect’ Today Links Those in Need With Casper Agencies
You slept in your car last night. You crashed on a friend's couch last night. Through no fault of your own, you're in Casper without a job, not knowing where you'll sleep tonight, not knowing where you'll get your next meal, not knowing how you or your kids will stay warm, not knowing if someone infected you with a sexually transmitted disease, not knowing how you'll move on from a shattered relationship, or not knowing if it's even worth living.
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning
A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
Casper Attack: After Brutally Beating, Stabbing In-Laws, Accused Killer Went Home To Shower
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 75-year-old man found stabbed and beaten to death in a Casper home Jan. 8 may have survived if authorities had learned of his death earlier than they did, according to court testimony in a Thursday murder hearing. Geroge Kevin Dickerson...
Arctic Blast Hitting Natrona County: Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow, Intense Wind
There's an 80 percent chance of precipitation today and tomorrow for Natrona County, the National Weather Service says, with wind chill values as low as -20. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Sunday to see a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly...
Casper Ghost Busters Save Wyoming Restaurant
It's no surprise that a restaurant called Little Shop Of Burgers might have ghosts in it. Right, well Casper Wyoming has its own set of ghostbusters. A father and daughter team who live not far off in Fort Danger. Fort Danger is another story for another time. One ghost you...
Winter Storm Advisory: Heavy Snow, Bitter Cold Expected in Natrona County
The National Weather service warns of a winter storm for the Casper-area, with the possibility of 8" of snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Saturday through Tuesday...Bitterly cold temperatures likely East of the Divide. High temperatures may stay below zero with...
Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes
The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Calendar Change
Midwest School has operated on an alternative calendar -- four days a week -- for six years. But that requires a couple of bureaucratic refinements every two years because Midwest's calendar operates a schedule of fewer than 175 school days and/or fewer that 185 teacher contract days in a school year -- a different system from other schools.
Natrona County Public Library Hosting ‘Poetry Out Loud’ Competition for High School Students
The Natrona County Public Library is hosting the 'Poetry Out Loud' regional competition on Saturday, February 11, 2023. This competition is geared towards high schools with a story to tell. "The Library is seeking registrants for Poetry Out Loud, a national recitation competition for high school students organized by the...
Casper Family Needs Help Getting Cat Out From Top of Tree
Ms. Miech told K2 Radio News that Alexander Earl Jennings with All Trees LLC in Casper is arriving at their home to see if they can help. We will update this story with, hopefully, a happy ending once it happens. Original Story Below:. It's a bad day to be Mr....
