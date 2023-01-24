Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
King Cake-Off on Friday at Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The King Cake-Off is tomorrow at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tickets for adults start at $15 and it’s $5 for children ages three to 12. Tickets can be purchased online at kingcakeoff.com. Proceeds raised from the event...
WALA-TV FOX10
Large crowds turn out for ‘Gumbo and Alabama Slammer Festival’ in Foley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an exciting day on the Gulf Coast. Foley held its first ever ‘Gumbo and Alabama Slammer Festival’ at Heritage Park. It was a huge turnout. Event Coordinator Mike Yeater says attendance doubled his expectations. “My wife and I put on this festival...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope Pirate Dash 5k & Fun Run
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Calling all runners - there is a fun 5k race taking place to help support local elementary schools. This beloved Fairhope community event supports all three Fairhope Elementary Schools: Fairhope East Elementary School, Fairhope West Elementary School & J. Larry Newton Elementary School. In its 8th year, the 5k route takes participants through the Fruit & Nut District of downtown Fairhope and finishes along beautiful Mobile Bay at Knoll Park. The 1-Mile Fun Run is an out-and-back route along Bayview Ave. We hope you will join us for this year’s Pirate Dash and help make a substantial impact on early education in Fairhope.
WALA-TV FOX10
Dozens of resources were provided during the 9th annual “Project Homeless Connect” Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The ninth annual project homeless connect event took place Friday morning. The event provided free services to homeless people across our area. Services available included legal assistance, housing, and employment. And it took a team effort to get it done. “It has built on itself and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Vietnamese New Year Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Vietnamese New Year Festival starts at 11 a.m. on January 29, 2023 to 11 p.m. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
South Baldwin Newcomers Club ‘Casino on the Coast’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Baldwin Newcomers Club is hosting our largest fundraiser of the year, Friday, Feb 10 from 6-10 pm at the Orange Beach Events Center. The event is “Casino on the Coast”. Tickets are $70 each or $100 each for VIP tickets. Your ticket includes dinner, drinks, gaming, a chance at a $5000 drawdown, a silent auction, and a raffle.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds turn out for 5th annual King Cake-Off
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People got into the Mardi Gras spirit early on Friday. The 2023 King Cake-Off was held Friday at the Mobile Civic Center. This event gives people not only the chance to sample some of the best king cakes in our area, but to donate to a good cause while doing it.
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile pruning trees for Mardi Gras parades
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Mardi Gras parade of the year is exactly one week away, and Mobile is getting the parade routes ready. “This is a unique route that we are pruning for Mardi Gras. This allows our parade revelers to go from point A to point B where they get their float from the barn to the actual parade route. And we’ve gotta prune them clearance for that,” said Peter Toler, Urban Forester for the City of Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Dauphin Island celebrates round 2 with People’s Parade
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -For the second weekend in a row -- Dauphin Island has let the good times roll. It’s a sign we’re getting closer to the first parade of the season rolling here in the Port City. As the Dauphin Island People’s Parade began to roll...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘An Ocean in My Bones’ to be presented at Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Terrency Spivey, writer and director of the play “An Ocean in My Bones” previews the play. “In Ocean in My Bones” is inspired by the Clotilda slave ship story. “An Ocean in My Bones” premiered at the 2022 Spirit of Our Ancestors festival in the Africatown neighborhood of Mobile. A reworked version of the play, presented by the Clotilda Descendants Association, will make its debut this February at the Festival.
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives: ‘An Ocean in My Bones’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Clotilda and Africatown stories will be brought to life featuring the stories of the slave ship Clotilda and Africatown. This short stage highlight titled “An Ocean in My Bones,” was developed by playwright and award-winning director Terrence Spivey. Tune into Perspectives with Eric...
WALA-TV FOX10
Village Park in Daphne hosts Alabama High School Soccer South Region Spotlight
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Local soccer stars looked to present their soccer skills Saturday morning at Village Park. The Alabama High School Soccer South Region Spotlight took place in Daphne where boys and girls, along with their coaches, attended from every high school in Mobile and Baldwin County. --- Download...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Middle School evacuated after threat
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department posted the following via social media this morning: “We are currently investigating a threat at Daphne Middle School. All staff and students have been evacuated. Parents are urged not to respond to the school. Officers are diverting responding parents to Trione Park.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Pepsi SoundStage: Murph
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Murph performs their original song, “Create.”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Revelers begin moving into RV City in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A steady flow of RVs began moving into the RV City in downtown Mobile on Friday carrying Mardi Gras revelers eager to make the space near South Water Street their home for the next month. The coveted spaces are fully booked with the city saying 50...
WALA-TV FOX10
Murph shares about upcoming album
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Caleb and John Adam Murph tells us all about their latest music and upcoming album. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
5th annual Dauphin Island People’s Parade to roll Saturday
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The fifth annual People’s Parade is set to roll at 1 p.m. Saturday on Dauphin Island. Everyone is welcome to attend. The parade will start at Dauphin Island Sea Lab and end near Island Rainbow Restaurant. Paradegoers can expect more than 50 decorated units...
WALA-TV FOX10
First Annual High School Football Senior Showcase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jeremy Howard is giving senior football players a chance to showcase their talents in a game one last time before they graduate. The game will be held at Ladd-Peebles stadium on Saturday, January 28th at 2:00pm. Practices for each team were held out at Ladd today...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigates possible social media threat involving Baker High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Protocols have been followed to increase safety at Baker High School while police investigate a possible threat that may have circulated on social media, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the school at 8901 Airport Blvd. around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Financial Resolutions in 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the country rings in the new year, Americans are feeling less-than-optimistic when it comes to 2023, according to Fidelity Investments®' latest New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study. Stacey Watson, senior vice president of Life Events Planning at Fidelity Investments discusses the findings of this year’s study including which financial resolutions made the top of the list for 2023.
Comments / 0