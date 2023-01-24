New Director For Peace Harbor Foundation; Paving North on 101; Crow High School Threat; Winter Music Festival

Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Hwy 229 on Oregon coast closed by rockslide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 229 on the Oregon coast is closed from a major rockslide on Saturday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 229 is closed at milepost 18, six miles north of Siletz. It said a rock fall occurred in the area. A photo sent...
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
yachatsnews.com
After 7 years, Lincoln County commissioners approve new limits on vacation rental licenses that drastically lowers number from 500 to 181
After seven years of workshops, public comment, deliberations, ballot measures and lawsuits, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday established drastically lower limits for the number of vacation rentals allowed in unincorporated areas. Commissioners voted unanimously for a license cap that would drop the number of vacation rental licenses from 500 to 181...
yachatsnews.com
New owner of Yachats’ largest motel has big plans for upgrades and creating more rooms, shops and housing
YACHATS – The new owner of the Adobe motel has big plans. A full remodel of 110 rooms. A full remodel of the lobby. Sprucing up the exterior with new landscaping. And that’s just this year. After the motel is remodeled, Fushion Lodging owner and chief executive Sazzadur...
philomathnews.com
Philomath, Kings Valley firefighters help fight blaze
Several fire departments, including personnel and equipment from Philomath and Kings Valley, responded to a house fire on Friday morning in Eddyville, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Philomath firefighters responded at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27 to a mutual aid request to help battle the residential blaze. Newport and Toledo also...
yachatsnews.com
Open Yachats sidewalk grate leads to $250,000 lawsuit against city
YACHATS — A 78-year-old Yachats resident is suing the city for more than $250,000 over injuries she received last year stepping into a hole in a steel sidewalk grate. The incident occurred July 18 on the sidewalk along U.S. Highway 101 near Leroy’s Blue Whale restaurant. Court records indicate the city has not yet been served with the lawsuit.
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
kptv.com
New affordable housing units unveiled to help Oregon’s housing crisis
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It could be a key in helping solve Oregon’s housing crisis. Friday, local leaders, including Gov. Tina Kotek and Senator Jeff Merkley, toured six prototype units called ‘Mass Casitas.’ They were designed by Hacienda Community Development Corp. and are still being assembled at Terminal 2 in Northwest Portland. The goal is to have them sent out to Madras, Portland, Talent, and Otis by summer for a test run. If successful, Gov. Tina Kotek said this could help reach her goal of building 36,000 new homes each year.
kpic
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
focushillsboro.com
Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty
A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
eugeneweekly.com
‘Wait Your Turn, It’s Worth It’
“We’re not a traditional restaurant,” says Billy Reid, chef and owner of Dueling Spoons. Reid says people are surprised when they find out that he’s the only person cooking the food. “I’m one chef with five burners cooking for everybody,” he says. Reid compares the experience of...
kezi.com
323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
kezi.com
Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
kptv.com
19-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Salem parkade
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 11 armed robbery in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man reported he was robbed by a man he had recently met in at the downtown mall.
kpic
Sheriff: Coos Bay man charged with trespass, bomb-making materials found on property
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Coos Bay man was removed from a property and arrested after bomb-making materials were found during a previous attempt to evict him, the Coos County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. According to the sheriff's office, the county and the sheriff's office Civil...
KTVL
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
kezi.com
Coos Bay man accused of domestic violence arrested after investigation
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Coos County deputies say they were able to arrest a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend after a. According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a reported disturbance on Russell Road, just north of North Bend, at about 8:33 p.m. on January 24. According to the CCSO, when the deputy arrived he found a female victim had suffered physical injuries in her home, and her boyfriend had left the home before the deputy arrived. An arrest warrant was quickly filed for the boyfriend, identified as Jeffrey W. Sanders, 67.
klcc.org
Arrests made in West Eugene double-homicide
In an update to a story we reported on last week, two Eugene men have been arrested for a double homicide on the city’s west side. Eugene Police say 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Junior and 24-year-old Dejuan Debrail Stevens are now in custody. Both are charged with two counts of murder in the 1st degree, and one count of robbery in the 1st degree, from a violent incident last week.
