Clinton County has launched a Facebook page. Residents are encouraged to join the community at “Clinton County, Indiana.”. “Our county is doing some pretty remarkable things,” says Jordan Brewer, president of the Clinton County Commissioners. “Facebook is the most popular social media platform on the planet and we know a lot of our residents are on it, so this allows us to meet them where they’re at. This will give us the opportunity to better share all the exciting things happening here.”

CLINTON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO