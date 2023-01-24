Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
clintoncountydailynews.com
Ronnie “Ron” L. Bray
Ronnie “Ron” L. Bray, 69, of Frankfort, passed away January 24, 2023 in his home. He was born on June 3, 1953 in Clinton County to Leo J. and Leona E. (Smith) Bray. Ron attended Clinton Central High School and earned his GED in 1970. He served in the United States National Guard from 1975 to 1981. He was a truck driver for Frito Lay in Frankfort for 22 years, retiring in 2008. Ron was a member of the NRA, enjoyed working on old cars and trucks, and loved riding his Harley. He will always be remembered by his willingness to lend a helping hand.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Bill Lee Henderson
Bill Lee Henderson, 71, of rural Michigantown, Ind., died January 24, 2023, surrounded by his family, at I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, Ind. He was born February 6, 1951 in Frankfort, Ind. to LeRoy M. & Vera C. (Cox) Henderson. He married Linda L. Ferguson on September 20, 1975 in Frankfort, Ind. and she survives.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Salvador “Sal” Mendoza
Salvador “Sal” Mendoza, 38, Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Santa Anna, CA on April 2, 1984. He married Christy Gray on September 29, 2012. She survives. Sal was a member of Trader’s Point Christian Church. He worked in construction...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Witham Health Services Volunteer Organization Offers Scholarships
The Witham Health Services Volunteer Organization is pleased to provide three (3) $1,000.00 scholarships to Boone County High School Seniors who are pursuing a degree or continuing education in a healthcare field. These scholarships are provided annually by the Witham Volunteer Organization to support and encourage the students as they...
clintoncountydailynews.com
HLTV Game Of The Week Tonight At Clinton Central
The HLTV game of the week will be held tonight between county rivals Clinton Prairie and Clinton Central at the home of the Bulldogs. JV game is at 6pm and Varsity game will follow at 7:30 on hoosierlandtv with Don and Karl brining you play by play. If you can’t...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton County Now Has Facebook Page
Clinton County has launched a Facebook page. Residents are encouraged to join the community at “Clinton County, Indiana.”. “Our county is doing some pretty remarkable things,” says Jordan Brewer, president of the Clinton County Commissioners. “Facebook is the most popular social media platform on the planet and we know a lot of our residents are on it, so this allows us to meet them where they’re at. This will give us the opportunity to better share all the exciting things happening here.”
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Corrections Enlists Help of K9 Officer 19-Month-Old German Shepherd
The Clinton County Community Corrections Program has a new four-legged officer reporting for duty. Kyzer is a 19-month-old male Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix. He was born and raised in Belarus. He was partnered with Officer Nick Hillman last week. Kyzer replaces Officer Hillman’s previous K9 partner, Rocco, who was medically retired early in his career.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
korncountry.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for Columbus, Franklin, Greensburg
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has now declared a Winter Storm Warning for Bartholomew, Johnson, Brown, and Decatur Counties beginning early morning on Wednesday. The Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected...
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
WIBC.com
NWS: Tuesday Evening’s Winter Storm Update
INDIANAPOLIS — Wet, heavy snow is on the menu for most of central Indiana this week. “We have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of central Indiana, and it really extends for much of our region going from southwest Illinois, across central Indiana, up into northwest Ohio, much of the central portion of Indiana and the I-70/I-74 corridor” says Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WIBC.com
NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected
STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
Shooting victim dies days later; IMPD now investigating homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man dies four days after he was shot inside a home on the city’s near northwest side. Police are now treating the case as a homicide. The man was shot late Friday in the 1300 block of West 32nd Street. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on […]
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm headed to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab
KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
Police report death investigation underway at Indianapolis Planet Fitness
A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a southside Planet Fitness Tuesday morning.
Shootings leave one dead and two injured in Indy early Saturday morning
One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after shootings that occurred early Saturday morning in Indianapolis.
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
