Frankfort, IN

Ronnie “Ron” L. Bray

Ronnie “Ron” L. Bray, 69, of Frankfort, passed away January 24, 2023 in his home. He was born on June 3, 1953 in Clinton County to Leo J. and Leona E. (Smith) Bray. Ron attended Clinton Central High School and earned his GED in 1970. He served in the United States National Guard from 1975 to 1981. He was a truck driver for Frito Lay in Frankfort for 22 years, retiring in 2008. Ron was a member of the NRA, enjoyed working on old cars and trucks, and loved riding his Harley. He will always be remembered by his willingness to lend a helping hand.
FRANKFORT, IN
Bill Lee Henderson

Bill Lee Henderson, 71, of rural Michigantown, Ind., died January 24, 2023, surrounded by his family, at I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, Ind. He was born February 6, 1951 in Frankfort, Ind. to LeRoy M. & Vera C. (Cox) Henderson. He married Linda L. Ferguson on September 20, 1975 in Frankfort, Ind. and she survives.
MICHIGANTOWN, IN
Salvador “Sal” Mendoza

Salvador “Sal” Mendoza, 38, Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Santa Anna, CA on April 2, 1984. He married Christy Gray on September 29, 2012. She survives. Sal was a member of Trader’s Point Christian Church. He worked in construction...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Witham Health Services Volunteer Organization Offers Scholarships

The Witham Health Services Volunteer Organization is pleased to provide three (3) $1,000.00 scholarships to Boone County High School Seniors who are pursuing a degree or continuing education in a healthcare field. These scholarships are provided annually by the Witham Volunteer Organization to support and encourage the students as they...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
HLTV Game Of The Week Tonight At Clinton Central

The HLTV game of the week will be held tonight between county rivals Clinton Prairie and Clinton Central at the home of the Bulldogs. JV game is at 6pm and Varsity game will follow at 7:30 on hoosierlandtv with Don and Karl brining you play by play. If you can’t...
FRANKFORT, IN
Clinton County Now Has Facebook Page

Clinton County has launched a Facebook page. Residents are encouraged to join the community at “Clinton County, Indiana.”. “Our county is doing some pretty remarkable things,” says Jordan Brewer, president of the Clinton County Commissioners. “Facebook is the most popular social media platform on the planet and we know a lot of our residents are on it, so this allows us to meet them where they’re at. This will give us the opportunity to better share all the exciting things happening here.”
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Community Corrections Enlists Help of K9 Officer 19-Month-Old German Shepherd

The Clinton County Community Corrections Program has a new four-legged officer reporting for duty. Kyzer is a 19-month-old male Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix. He was born and raised in Belarus. He was partnered with Officer Nick Hillman last week. Kyzer replaces Officer Hillman’s previous K9 partner, Rocco, who was medically retired early in his career.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Indiana’s Weather Update

Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
INDIANA STATE
Winter Storm Warning issued for Columbus, Franklin, Greensburg

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has now declared a Winter Storm Warning for Bartholomew, Johnson, Brown, and Decatur Counties beginning early morning on Wednesday. The Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected...
COLUMBUS, IN
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
NWS: Tuesday Evening’s Winter Storm Update

INDIANAPOLIS — Wet, heavy snow is on the menu for most of central Indiana this week. “We have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of central Indiana, and it really extends for much of our region going from southwest Illinois, across central Indiana, up into northwest Ohio, much of the central portion of Indiana and the I-70/I-74 corridor” says Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected

STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
INDIANA STATE
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
INDIANA STATE
Winter storm headed to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
INDIANA STATE
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab

KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
KOKOMO, IN

