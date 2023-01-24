ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WJTV 12

Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
BYRAM, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jackson Police Arrest Woman For Shooting Into Car And House

Jackson Police arrested a woman named Javon Porter. She was arrested on two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The incident happened on Gibraltar Drive in December 2022. Porter is now in custody.
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.    At approximately 11:33 […]
BASTROP, LA
WLBT

Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
MEMPHIS, TN
KNOE TV8

Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
BASTROP, LA
WJTV 12

Hinds County deputies seize 240lbs of marijuana, 4 arrested

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies made a huge drug bust Thursday evening. Deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Manhattan Road in Jackson based on information they received about the distribution of illegal drugs. “They are identified as Donald Smith Silas III. He’s a Black male, […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder. After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

3 dogs die in Rankin County house fire

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Three dogs died Friday when a fire broke out at a house in Rankin County. The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Avalon Way. "We did have a working fire here when we arrived," said Reservoir...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials: Suspect in drug investigation injured in officer-involved shooting

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject...
BRAXTON, MS

