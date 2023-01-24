Read full article on original website
Related
Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
Mississippi police: Vicksburg resident discovered bound, shot multiple times in Gulf Coast church parking lot
The Gulfport Police Department shared more information Friday afternoon about the shooting of Vicksburg and Lake Providence, La. resident Mike Ouzts, who was discovered shot and injured in a Gulfport church parking lot. The timeline of events according to the release is as follows:. On Jan. 26 at approximately 2:14...
vicksburgnews.com
Retired Warren County sheriff’s deputy found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked
A retired law enforcement officer was found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked. On Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., a neighbor became concerned when they were unable to reach their friend, retired law enforcement officer Mike Ouzts. The neighbor went to the residence a few houses over....
Louisiana manhunt ends with arrests connected to possible shooting of former Mississippi police officer
A manhunt in Louisiana ended Thursday night with the arrest of multiple people, including two suspects wanted on warrants in Mississippi. Late Thursday night, WLOX News in Biloxi reported about the arrests made in Gonzales, La. Two of the arrests are reportedly connected to a case involving the Vicksburg Police Department.
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson Police Arrest Woman For Shooting Into Car And House
Jackson Police arrested a woman named Javon Porter. She was arrested on two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The incident happened on Gibraltar Drive in December 2022. Porter is now in custody.
WLBT
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a man in an October 2022 killing. Kareem Ball, 22, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Terrell Jenkins, 44, police say. Investigators say Ball carjacked Jenkins before shooting him to death in a residential area...
Man arrested for fatal shooting on St. Charles Street in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Madison County. Jakeviyon Hunter, 21, was booked into the Madison County Detention Center on January 25, 2023. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Madison County deputies said the shooting […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana Manhunt Tied to Miss. Officer Shooting, Home Invasion Ends With 8 In Custody
According to WAFB, a manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people being taken into custody. The incident happened Thursday, Jan. 26 and two of the people arrested had warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. WAFB reports that a large police presence was seen around the Jack in the...
Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies
MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At approximately 11:33 […]
WLBT
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
KNOE TV8
Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
KNOE TV8
Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
Hinds County deputies seize 240lbs of marijuana, 4 arrested
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies made a huge drug bust Thursday evening. Deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Manhattan Road in Jackson based on information they received about the distribution of illegal drugs. “They are identified as Donald Smith Silas III. He’s a Black male, […]
WLBT
Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder. After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that...
Vicksburg woman accused of shooting an occupied vehicle
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is currently searching for 20-year-old Shaderika Turner. According to authorities, Turner is accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle. If you know Turner’s location, contact police at 601-636-2511.
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect’on the run,’ accused of shooting into occupied vehicle
Police say they are searching for a man they describe as “armed and dangerous” accused of shooting into a vehicle occupied by female juveniles and small children. Two people were injured in the shooting in Brookhaven. Officials from the Brookhaven Police Department report that Lajohntae Miquan Fields, 21,...
WAPT
3 dogs die in Rankin County house fire
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Three dogs died Friday when a fire broke out at a house in Rankin County. The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Avalon Way. "We did have a working fire here when we arrived," said Reservoir...
WLBT
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was allegedly killed by a 15-year-old who a judge described as “one of the most dangerous” suspects he had ever seen was the father of two girls and an “avid hunter,” says his family. William Douglas Wood was killed...
Mississippi officials: Suspect in drug investigation injured in officer-involved shooting
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject...
Comments / 0