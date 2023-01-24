Shannon Sharpe thinks employee who posted controversial Dak Prescott tweet should be fired

Shannon Sharpe. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The tweet -- which is still on the team's page as of late Tuesday morning -- reads "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn't again generate self-inflicted wounds" and then links to a game story on DallasCowboys.com.

The message was posted following Dallas' loss to San Francisco in the NFC divisional round, in which the two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller struggled. Prescott finished the night 23-for-37 for 206 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and finished with a 63.6 quarterback rating (his worst since Week 1).

Still, it's unusual for a team's official account to single out one player in a loss like the Cowboys seemed to be doing.

Since Prescott became the starting quarterback as a rookie in 2016, Dallas has made the playoffs four times but failed to make it past the divisional round. The streak of postseason failures didn't begin with the 29-year-old though, as the franchise hasn't been past the divisional round since they won their last Super Bowl in January 1996.